5 best Beats headphone deals to snag right now, save up to 52%

Whether you're bargain shopping headphones for the new MacBook Air M3 you just bought or refreshing your audio gear for spring, good news. In a rare sale, Apple is currently slashing up to $150 off select Beats headphones. Prices start from just $99 at Apple.com and several other retailers.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent Beats Studio Pro for just $199. Typically, these headphones cost $349, so that's $150 in savings and the Beats Studio Pro's lowest price so far this year. Amazon and Best Buy offer this same Beats headphone deal. If you're considering the Beats Studio Pro vs the Apple AirPods Max, the Studio Pro headphones are the better-value.

In our Beats Studio Pro review, we gave them a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for top-notch call quality, noise-cancellation and spatial audio. They also deliver up to 40 hours of battery life over the AirPods Max's 20 hours. Now just under $200, the Studio Pros are $349 cheaper than the AirPods Max and offer superior sound, 20 hours more battery life, and enhanced device compatibility. If you prefer earbuds, consider the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off).

These are just two of the best Beats headphone deals up for grabs today. See more options below.

5 best Beats headphone deals

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $199 @ Apple

Save $150 on Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones. They feature custom 40mm drivers for enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes. Thanks to active noise cancellation and personalized spatial audio, Beats Studio Pro headphones transport you to another world while listening. Price check: Amazon $199 | Best Buy $199

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Apple

Save $50 on Beats Studio Buds at Apple.com. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case). Price check: Amazon $99 | Best Buy $99

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Apple

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus at the Apple Store and other retailers. They deliver up to 36 hours of listening time so you can enjoy uninterrupted powerful, balanced sound with active noise-cancelling or transparency mode. The Beats Studio Buds Plus ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: Amazon $129 | Best Buy $129

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249 $179 @ Apple

Save $70 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls. Price check: Amazon $179 | Best Buy $179