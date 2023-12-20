Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets first price cut, own it now for $49
The just released Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is $20 off right now
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is already discounted just days after its Dec. 7 release. This new first person adventure game from Ubisoft is based on the blockbuster movie franchise Avatar.
For a limited time, you can get the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition (PS5) for $49 at Amazon. It normally costs $69, so that's $20 in savings. The Xbox Series X version is on sale for the same price. This is the lowest price ever for this new release first person adventure game. It's one of the top gaming deals available this holiday season.
Today's best Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora deals
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition (PS5):
$69 $49 @Amazon
Save $20 on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition for PS5 — a new release first person action adventure game from Ubisoft. It comes with the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack including one unique weapon and one character gear set for an enhanced gameplay. Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes place in the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable alien regions, where lowering your guard can have deadly consequences.
Price check: Target $49
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition (Xbox Series X):
$69 $49 @Amazon
Price check: Target $49
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Standard (PS5):
$69 $49 @ Best Buy
Save $20 on the standard edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandor for PS5. Experience the epic wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.
Price check: GameStop $49
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Standard (Xbox Series X):
$69 $49 @ Best Buy
Save $20 on the standard edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandor for Xbox Series X. Experience the epic wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.
Price check: GameStop $49
