Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits all-time low! Save $500

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2 Pro

Was: $2,499

Now: $1,999 @ Amazon

Overview: Lowest price! Save $500 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro.

Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Release date: Jan. 2023

Price history: Aside from renewed units on Amazon, this is the lowest price we've seen for a new 2023 MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip.

Reviews: Across the board, reviewers praise the MacBook Pro M2 Pro for its impressive, speedy performance, long-lasting battery, and beautifully vibrant display. Even the speaker setup on this laptop impressed many reviewers, which is a hard feat for a laptop.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want a laptop that can last 18 to 20 hours on a single charge, tackle demanding tasks and some games, and look gorgeous while doing it.

Don't it buy if: You're in need of a less powerful laptop that doesn't cost as much. The M2 Pro chip is a first-rate performer, but if all you need a laptop for is basic daily tasks like checking your email, streaming videos, and browsing the internet, this laptop might be overkill.