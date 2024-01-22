Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits all-time low! Save $500
Save $500 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro
Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is on sale for $2,299 ($200 off) right now. However, you can score the previous-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro for much less.
Amazon currently offers the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro for $1,999. It typically costs $2,499, so that's a massive savings of $500. This is the lowest price for this configuration M2 Pro-charged MacBook Pro. It's also one of the best MacBook deals we've seen outside of the holidays.
If Amazon also offers, the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 for $1,099 ($200 off)
Today's best 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2 Pro
Was:
$2,499
Now: $1,999 @ Amazon
Overview: Lowest price! Save $500 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.
Release date: Jan. 2023
Price history: Aside from renewed units on Amazon, this is the lowest price we've seen for a new 2023 MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip.
Reviews: Across the board, reviewers praise the MacBook Pro M2 Pro for its impressive, speedy performance, long-lasting battery, and beautifully vibrant display. Even the speaker setup on this laptop impressed many reviewers, which is a hard feat for a laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can last 18 to 20 hours on a single charge, tackle demanding tasks and some games, and look gorgeous while doing it.
Don't it buy if: You're in need of a less powerful laptop that doesn't cost as much. The M2 Pro chip is a first-rate performer, but if all you need a laptop for is basic daily tasks like checking your email, streaming videos, and browsing the internet, this laptop might be overkill.
