Amazon Presidents' Day sale preview — 9 early deals to shop now

As Presidents' Day, February 17 nears, Amazon is seemingly giving us a Presidents Day sale preview this week. Scroll through today's Amazon deals and you'll see excellent discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, and more.

In an apparent Presidents' Day laptop deals preview from Amazon, the Editor's Choice M3 MacBook Air 15 is on sale for $1,249 ($250 off). As explained in our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, this laptop packs strong performance and 15+ hour battery life into a thin, light form factor.

Looking for a tablet for consuming content? Consider the Amazon Fire HD Table for just $104 ($75 off). Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is still one of the best budget-friendly iPad alternatives to buy in 2025.

Featuring a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor and up to 14-hour battery life (rated), it's perfect for watching movies and shows on Prime Video, playing mobile games, and browsing the web.

No early Amazon Presidents' Day sale roundup is complete without a TV deal. Given that the Super Bowl is February 9, it's not too early to save on a big screen TV. In fact, Amazon is already putting its best Super Bowl TV deals forward by slashing up to $1,100 off select LED, OLED and QLED 4K TVs.

At $397, the best-selling 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV is reduced to its lowest price ever. Launched in 2024, satisfied Amazon customers highly rate it for its bright, clear picture quality and great sound.

If you want to upgrade your gear for the new year, no need to wait. Here are 9 pre-Amazon Presidents' Day deals to shop now.

Amazon Presidents Day sale preview — 9 early deals

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 (24GB/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,449 Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 configured with 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If we're talking performance and battery life, Apple's M3-charged notebook raises the bar. We reviewed the M3 MacBook Air M3 when it launched last year and gave it our Editor's Choice Award seal of approval. In real-world and Geekbench tests, we found the 15-inch MacBook Air's strong performance, premium design and 15+ hour battery life impressive. If you prioritize these attributes, then look no further in a big screen laptop, then the M3 MacBook Air 15 is for you. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, macOS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 Get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Amazon. Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes or plan a party. Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders ship to arrive by February 7. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $299 Amazon takes $50 off the Apple iPad 10 in this Presidents' Day deals preview. It runs the latest iPadOS 18 with AI on Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. Simply put, our beloved Editor's Choice Award-winning iPad 10 is the best iPad for most people and surpasses many competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. Key specs: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, iPad OS

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $180 now $105 Ahead of its forthcoming Presidents' Day sale next month, Amazon is slashing $75 off its Fire HD 10 tablet. Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 weighs just under a pound and owns bragging rights as the lightest Fire HD 10 yet. Key specs: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Lowest price deal Acer PM181Q Portable Monitor : was $169 now $149 Now $20 off, the Acer Portable Monitor is at an all-time low price before Presidents' Day. It's great for travel and in workspace setups as a secondary monitor where desk space is limited. With a weight of 2.2 pounds and a mere 0.39-inches thin, it's fairly portable for a 17-inch monitor. Lightweight and slender, it easily slips into just about any backpack, shoulder bag or briefcase so you can take it with you. Key specs: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 60Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 20-degree tilt, 0.5 Watt dual speakers, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port, 1 x Mini HDMI, 1 x Audio Out, 1 x DC-in

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/USB-C: was $249 now $199 Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 Why wait for Presidents' Day when Beats Studio Pro headphones are 100 off right now at Amazon. If you can live without the chic design of the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less. In our Beats Studio Pro review we rated them 4 of 5 stars, citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life

Lowest price deal! Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD DU7200 4K TV: was $469 now $397 Now $72 off, this 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV is cheaper than ever before. Launched in 2024, it's since become one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's a great value for the price and praise its bright, clear picture quality and great sound. This, thanks to audio and imaging TV technology like Object Tracking sound Lite, PurColor, Mega Contrast, and Motion Xcelerator. If you want to upgrade your TV ahead of the Super Bowl 2025, this is one of the best TVs you can get at this price.