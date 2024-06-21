Save 54% on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds — if you want them in "graphite"

Great news if you want to pick up some new wireless earbuds for the summer. Right now, you can get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Graphite Gray) for just $107 at Amazon. These earbuds typically cost $229, so that's a staggering $122 in savings, or 54% if you like to crunch numbers.

This is the lowest price I've seen for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro since February when they dropped to $104. At just $3 shy of their record-low price, this Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offer is one of the best headphone deals of the summer so far.

Samsung calls these earbuds "graphite," but to us, they are "black," and most people may see them as the same. If you're a black or dark gray/graphite earbuds fan, you won't want to pass up this deal.

In our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. As our reviewer says, "Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) and adds the potentially game-changing Hi-Fi audio that's made sweeter with 360 audio."

Whether you own a Galaxy phone or just want to upgrade your wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should be at the top of your list.

Best Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal