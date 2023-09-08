The Acer Swift 3 laptop with touch screen hits new price low of $499

Acer Swift 3 Laptop

Was: $699

Now: $499 @ Newegg

Save $200 on the Acer Swift 3 at Newegg.

Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 delivers quick and responsive multi-tasking and other processor-intensive tasks.

Release date: May 2022

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Swift 3 laptop.

Price check: Walmart

Reviews: We tested the previous-gen Acer Swift 3 and praised its fast performance and lightweight design. Our review unit's 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU easily ran multiple tasks at once without slowing down. Expect on par multitasking performance with this upgraded 12th Gen Intel-powered Acer Swift 3.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (2021) |TechRadar: ★★★★½ (OLED)

Buy if: You want a touch screen laptop for day-to-day multitasking. This PC is more than adequate for creating documents, managing emails, casual gaming, and light video editing.

Don't buy if: You want a creator laptop for graphics intensive tasks. If you need a computer for editing large media files or playing AAA titles, consider the Acer Swift X with RTX 3060 GPU for $599 ($350 off).