The Acer Swift 3 laptop with touch screen hits new price low of $499

By Hilda Scott
published

Nab the Acer Swift 3 touch screen laptop for just under $500

Extended Labor Day sales continue this weekend with deep discounts on today's best laptops. If you're on the hunt for a sub-$500 touch screen laptop, here's a fantastic deal worth your while.

Newegg currently offers the Acer Swift 3 for just $499 shipped. Previously $699, it's now $200 below its usual retail price. This marks the Acer Swift 3's lowest price ever, making it one of the best laptop deals in town. You can also get it at Walmart for the same price.

