The Acer Swift 3 laptop with touch screen hits new price low of $499

Extended Labor Day sales continue this weekend with deep discounts on today's best laptops. If you're on the hunt for a sub-$500 touch screen laptop, here's a fantastic deal worth your while.
Newegg currently offers the Acer Swift 3 for just $499 shipped. Previously $699, it's now $200 below its usual retail price. This marks the Acer Swift 3's lowest price ever, making it one of the best laptop deals in town. You can also get it at Walmart for the same price.
Today's best Acer Swift 3 deal
Acer Swift 3 Laptop
Was:
$699Now: $499 @ Newegg
Save $200 on the Acer Swift 3 at Newegg.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 delivers quick and responsive multi-tasking and other processor-intensive tasks.
Release date: May 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Swift 3 laptop.
Price check: Walmart
Reviews: We tested the previous-gen Acer Swift 3 and praised its fast performance and lightweight design. Our review unit's 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU easily ran multiple tasks at once without slowing down. Expect on par multitasking performance with this upgraded 12th Gen Intel-powered Acer Swift 3.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (2021) |TechRadar: ★★★★½ (OLED)
Buy if: You want a touch screen laptop for day-to-day multitasking. This PC is more than adequate for creating documents, managing emails, casual gaming, and light video editing.
Don't buy if: You want a creator laptop for graphics intensive tasks. If you need a computer for editing large media files or playing AAA titles, consider the Acer Swift X with RTX 3060 GPU for $599 ($350 off).