Save $250 with this epic Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050 gaming laptop bundle deal

Retailers participating in Intel Gamer Days 2023 offer huge discounts on today's top-rated Intel-powered gaming laptops. One of our favorite deals drops the Acer Nitro 5 to $829 at Newegg. It usually costs $999. so that's $170 off and the lowest price we've seen for this RTX 40 Series laptop since launch.
Plus, you'll get a free Intel Gamer Days Bundle which includes two PC games — Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (valued at $80). That's a total savings of $250 in savings and one the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all month.
Acer Nitro 5 RTX 40 Series
Was:
$1,599Now: $829 @ Newegg
Overview:
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM,
512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.
Release date: Feb. 2023
Price check: Walmart $829| B&H $849
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Acer Nitro 5 RTX 40 Series gaming laptop.
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test this 2023 model, we reviewed the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 Ti laptop. It's a decent budget gaming notebook with strong performance, powerful graphics, and a comfortable keyboard.
Buy if: You want a solid overall and gaming laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. Our review's Intel Core i5-12500H CPU/16GB RAM (the same hardware as the laptop in this deal) scored 9,148 in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test. That's nearly twice the 5,480 category average for budget gaming laptops. During real-world testing juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos running all at one without slowing down.
Don't buy if: You want a basic laptop solely for creating docs, emailing, browsing the internet, and streaming content. If you're a casual gamer and don't find yourself playing AAA titles that often, this is not the laptop for you.