Save $250 with this epic Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050 gaming laptop bundle deal

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 40 Series

Was: $1,599

Now: $829 @ Newegg

Overview:

Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM,

512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Release date: Feb. 2023

Price check: Walmart $829| B&H $849

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Acer Nitro 5 RTX 40 Series gaming laptop.

Reviews: Although we didn't get to test this 2023 model, we reviewed the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 Ti laptop. It's a decent budget gaming notebook with strong performance, powerful graphics, and a comfortable keyboard.

Buy if: You want a solid overall and gaming laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. Our review's Intel Core i5-12500H CPU/16GB RAM (the same hardware as the laptop in this deal) scored 9,148 in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test. That's nearly twice the 5,480 category average for budget gaming laptops. During real-world testing juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos running all at one without slowing down.

Don't buy if: You want a basic laptop solely for creating docs, emailing, browsing the internet, and streaming content. If you're a casual gamer and don't find yourself playing AAA titles that often, this is not the laptop for you.