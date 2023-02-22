Nvidia RTX 4070, 4060, 4050 laptops are now available for purchase at Newegg

Gamers and creators anticipating the arrival of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU-charged laptops, rejoice! As Newegg announced Wednesday, RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 GPU-powered 13th Gen Intel laptops are now available for purchase at Newegg.com (opens in new tab). The online retailer offers various configurations from renowned gaming laptop brands Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Razer.

Select RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 GPU are still in the preorder stage whereas some have met their release date. One of the best-selling RTX 4070 13th Gen Intel laptops at Newegg so far is Gigabyte's Aorus 15X for $2,099 (opens in new tab). Besides Nvidia's powerful RTX 4070 GPU, this premium machine boasts a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB Gen4 SSD.

(Image credit: Aorus)

Nvidia's new RTX 4070/4070/4050 GPUs deliver high-performance and consume less power than the RTX 30 Series. To make this happen, Nvidia made improvemets to the design, acoustics, and thermals. With these new graphics cards onboard, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 1440p at 80 fps at Ultra settings or render complex Blender scenes in just minutes.

“NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art 40 Series graphics cards bring new graphics and performance opportunities to high-performance laptops so we expect a lot of customers to take advantage this year,” senior director of product management at Newegg, Oscar Wong said in statement to Laptop Mag Wednesday.