3 incredible Newegg laptop deals that will make you forget all about Prime Day
Save big on laptops at Newegg ahead of Prime Day 2024!
While Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner, you don't have to wait for July 16-17 to encounter some excellent savings online. Head over to Newegg and you'll find some incredible savings on laptops from brands like Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo.
With a solid blend of mainstream and gaming laptop offerings, for a limited time, you can save up to $500 on some of the best laptops available, including the mighty Lenovo Legion Pro 7 — which houses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU that delivers top-flight performance for a sublime visual and gaming experience.
Looking for something a little less niche and better suited for everyday use? Newegg is also knocking $250 off of the asking price of the impressive Acer Aspire 5, a solid computing companion with more than enough kick to see you through home and work tasks with ease.
Read on for our favorite deals, live on Newegg right now!
Newegg laptops deals
Acer laptop deals @ Newegg
Acer Aspire 5: $699 $449 @ Newegg
Save $250 for a limited time on the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 laptop. Ideal for everyday use, the Aspire 5 is perfect for those that need a reliable laptop for home, work, and entertainment purposes.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080, FHD) IPS display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, FHD webcam
ASUS laptop deals @ Newegg
ASUS TUF Gaming F17: $1,699 $1,499 @ Newegg
Save $200 on the excellent ASUS TUF F17 gaming laptop for a limited time with this impressive deal on Newegg. Act fast and nab this powerful gaming laptop for less, featuring a speedy 240Hz display and dazzling ray-tracing graphics from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU.
Features: 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440, WQHD, 240Hz) LCD display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics (8GB), 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, HD webcam
Lenovo laptop deals @ Newegg
Lenovo Legion Pro 7: $3,299 $2,799 @ Newegg
Save $500 for a limited time when you buy a Lenovo Legion Pro 7 gaming laptop at Newegg. Outfitted with a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, the Legion Pro 7 offers peak gaming laptop performance with every stunning frame brought to life on a rapid 240Hz 16-inch display.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600, 240Hz, HDR) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics (16GB), 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, FHD webcam
