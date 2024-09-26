3 early Sony headphone deals to snag ahead of Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale

Need to upgrade your headphones? Amazon has three Sony models on sale in advance of October's Prime Big Deals Day. Our favorite of this trio: The Sony WH-1000XM5, which delivers amazing active noise cancellation, now on sale for $348.

We've admittedly seen these headphones drop lower, but we still appreciate that they're now $50 off at Amazon. And this sale applies to three of the four colorways (only smoky pink costs more). Many prior sales we've seen were only good on one or two colorways.

When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM5, we awarded the headphones 4.5 out of 5-stars. We appreciated their balanced, spacious sound as delivered via the headphones' impressive Sony V1 and HD noise-cancelling QN1 processor. The excellent adaptive active noise cancellation uses 8 microphones to produce terrific real-world results and superb call quality.

The bargain-priced $49 Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones are lightweight, with a comfortable on-ear design These headphones lack the sophistication of the WH-1000XM5, but they still have all the basics covered -- and more. The battery lasts up to 50 hours, and it quick charges to give you 1.5 hours of playtime after just 3 minutes of charging. The headphones support fast pairing, and they work with Google's Find My Device app.

Falling somewhere in between is Sony's Inzone H9 over-ear headphones (black colorway only). Get these 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gaming headphones at a $51 savings. These headphones have a boom microphone that you can flip up to mute the mic, and dual-sensor noise cancellation technology to block out noise. They also have spatial audio, up to 30 hours battery life, and are PS5 and PC compatible.

Today's best Sony headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $348 @ Amazon

All colorways get a $50 discount in this Amazon deal. In our review, we gave these headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars, noting it had balanced and spacious sound, long battery, and excellent ANC. These premium headphones have a premium price, but this deal helps offset their high cost. Features: Active noise cancellation (ANC), dual processors, 8-microphones, 30mm drivers, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, LDAC, Google Assistant, Alexa support.

Sony WH-CH520: $59 $49 @ Amazon

Only the black colorway gets this discount on Sony's low-cost on-ear headphones. They are lightweight, with up to 50 hours of battery life and Google Find My Device support. Features: Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, up to 50-hour battery life, customizable EQ via app, built-in microphone, Fast Pair, Google Find My Device