Surface Laptop 5 hits lowest price ever in early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Was: $999

Now: $799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Features: 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage.

Release date:

Price history: This is Surface Laptop 5's lowest price ever.

Price check: Best Buy $799 | Microsoft $899

Reviews: Expert reviewers note underwhelming performance at launch. Since then, it appears that a Microsoft's software update appears have addressed this issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews rate it 4 out of 5-stars at Amazon and 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy customers praise the laptop's speed, performance, and portable, elegant design.

Laptop Mag: ★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★

Buy it if: You want a premium touchscreen laptop with a great display for school, work and general use. For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

Don't Buy it if: You're concerned about keeping the laptop's Alcantara fabric deck clean. Although this soft-touch material is stain resistant, the all-aluminum Surface Laptop 5 in black, sage or sandstone are worth considering.