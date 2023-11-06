Surface Laptop 5 hits lowest price ever in early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy
Early Amazon Black Friday deals are live if you want to get a head start on holiday shopping. The online retailer offers the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for just $799. It normally costs $999, so you're saving $200 and getting it for an all-time low price. You'll also find this deal at Best Buy where you can order online and pick it up at a Best Buy near you. By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Microsoft's current price, making it one of the best early Black Friday deals of the season.
Amazon also offers the Surface Laptop 5 with 512GB SSD for $867 ($433 off) — the lowest price ever for this model as well. In terms of early Black Friday laptop deals, these are two of the best you can get.
Reviews: Expert reviewers note underwhelming performance at launch. Since then, it appears that a Microsoft's software update appears have addressed this issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews rate it 4 out of 5-stars at Amazon and 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy customers praise the laptop's speed, performance, and portable, elegant design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★
Buy it if: You want a premium touchscreen laptop with a great display for school, work and general use. For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.
Don't Buy it if: You're concerned about keeping the laptop's Alcantara fabric deck clean. Although this soft-touch material is stain resistant, the all-aluminum Surface Laptop 5 in black, sage or sandstone are worth considering.
