Massive Best Buy smartwatch sale takes up to $110 off Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit, and more

Holy cow! Best Buy's huge smartwatch sale knocks up to $100 off today's most coveted wearables. You don't have to wait for Memorial Day to snag fantastic savings on flagship smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and Google Pixel Watch 2. You can also score tremendous savings on Garmin watches and Fitbit's fleet of smartwatches and activity trackers.

For a limited time, the Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 6 is on sale for $139 ($20 off). Although this discount may seem meager to some, this Google-owned smartwatch rarely sees a discount. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we found it so impressive that we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval.

Other standout deals are the Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 ($100 off), Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $239 ($60 off), and Google Pixel Watch 2 for $299 ($50 off).

Whether you're looking for a companion device for your phone or browsing last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas, you'll want to see what Best Buy's smartwatch sale is giving. Keep scrolling for more of today's best smartwatch deals.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 9: was $429 now $329

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture. Features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters. Cheaper option: Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 ($100 off)

Apple Watch Series 9 LTE: was $499 now $399

Save $100 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + Cellular in this Walmart Spring Savings deal. The Apple Watch Series 9 packs a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 from an all-new S9 chip to a brighter 2000-nit display and a new double tap gesture. Features: LTE support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $199

Best Buy takes $50 off the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. Amazon currently sells it for $189 so you'll want to request a price match from Best Buy to save $10 more. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Garmin

Garmin Vívoactive 5: was $299 now $249

Best Buy slashes $50 off the popular Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch. It's a cheaper alternative to the Garmin Venu 3 and features advanced health monitoring, sleep, and stress coaching as well as over 30 sports apps to help you stay active. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for these attributes alongside its upgraded AMOLED display over the previous-gen Vivoactive 4.

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $399

Currently $50 off at Best Buy, the Garmin Venu 3 is one of the best smartwatches for fitness tracking. Sister site Tom's Guide gave it their Editor's Choice Award for its intuitive lifestyle guidance and up to two weeks of battery life. The Venu 3 borrows many of the features of its higher-end siblings and is a solid buy for active individuals.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: was $599 now $499

Save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar multisport GPS watch. It features a lightweight, durable design and up to 20 hours of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 110 hours in UltraTrac mode. Whether you're a triathlete or just train like one, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar will help you achieve your best.

Fitbit

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $122 w/ membership

Save $77 on the Fitbit Versa 4 with My Best Buy Plus. A delicate balance between fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Versa 4 offers a durable, water-resistant sleep, heart, fitness, and stress tracker as well as a GPS and phone notification mirror. Plus, you'll worry less about missing valuable health info thanks to its battery life which can exceed six days without charge. Price check: Amazon $122

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $139

Save $20 on the Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 days and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health-tracking functions

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199

Save $100 on the Fitbit Sense 2. On top of all of Fitbit's specialized fitness tracking features, the Sense 2 can also track everything from heart rhythm, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and also stress management levels. Plus, answer texts, and calls, and also use your assistant to locate your phone if it gets misplaced. Price check: Best Buy $199

Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $239

Best Buy's smartwatch sale takes $60 off the Galaxy Watch 6. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case in your choice of gold, graphite, black, or silver. Rated IP68 water resistant and built to military-grade specs, Samsung's 6th generation wearable houses a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: was $399 now $339 w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save $60 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking, a rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, a 43-millimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was $449 now $339

Save $110 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium smartwatch. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body composition data, advanced sleep coaching, enhanced GPS and improved battery life.

Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was $399 now $329

Save $70 on the Pixel Watch with 2 LTE support and stay fully connected even with you're away from your phone. Pixel Watch 2 LTE features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch.