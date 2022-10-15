The best HP gaming laptops in 2022

The best HP gaming laptops encompass everything from modest, entry-level budget buys to the latest and greatest gaming tech on the market. HP’s catalog of affordable, made-to-order machines are more than worth a place on any potential buyer’s shortlist. Especially when considering the HP store’s routine sales and deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your purchase.

HP’s gaming offerings are split across three product lines: the Pavilion, the Victus, and the Omen. The Pavilion lineup is a no-frills, budget-friendly selection of laptops that are great for first-time buyers or casual gamers. The Victus range of gaming laptops is where things begin to really tailor towards core gamers, with more powerful graphics and faster displays being commonplace. Finally, the Omen family of laptops is where you can expect the most powerful hardware and premium components. With a focus on delivering top-tier performance, Omen laptops are ideal for more hardcore and seasoned gamers.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a new setup or interested to see what the brand is currently showcasing, we’ve compiled our shortlist of HP’s top offerings for you to check out. You’ll even spot some of these contenders on our list of best HP laptops and best gaming laptops .

What are the best HP gaming laptops?

The HP Omen 17 is a powerhouse of a machine with a singular purpose: to provide the richest and most impressive gaming experience possible. To that end, HP chose to outfit it with Intel’s mighty 12th Gen Alder Lake processor and Nvidia’s ray-tracing capable RTX 3080 Ti GPU. While you’ll have to part with a sizable sum to get your hands on this one, the Omen 17 translates every cent spent into incredible on-screen performance.

In contrast, the HP Victus 15 is more attuned to that of an entry-level gamer or budget buyer. While its specs don’t match that of the Omen 17, it remains a quality machine capable of playing a wide variety of games — as long as you don’t mind passing up on the highest graphical settings in more modern titles. However, for a little extra, there are configurations available to dramatically increase the Victus’ graphical capabilities with an entry-level RTX 30-series GPU.

If you’re looking for a brilliant HP laptop for both gaming and VR, a great starting point would be the Victus 16. Outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, the Victus 16 is more than capable of some solid gaming results and impressive frame counts in lots of modern AAA titles. Should you want to get invested in the world of VR the Victus is well-equipped to take on that challenge, bypassing the minimum requirements for both Steam Link and Meta Quest 2 PCVR.

The best HP gaming laptop

1. HP Omen 17 (2022) The best HP gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-12900HX GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB) RAM: 32GB Storage: 2TB SSD Display: 17.3-inch, 1440p @ 165 Hz Size: 15.63 x 10.31 x 1.06 inches Weight: 6.12 pounds Reasons to buy + Blistering performance + Impressive visuals + Speedy 144Hz refresh rate + Bang & Olufsen audio Reasons to avoid - Weighty

If you want the absolute best of the best when it comes to HP’s gaming offerings, then look no further than the Omen 17. HP’s premium gaming laptop has numerous configurations, but if you’re willing to spend top dollar you can lay your hands on a laptop so powerful it could require a permit to carry in public.

With an overclockable 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with up to 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU under the hood, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a game that won’t run like an absolute dream for years to come. The Omen 17 is a ticket to one of the best gaming experiences around, allowing you to enjoy your games at full graphics and with all of the ray-tracing bells and whistles. The Omen 17 delivers on all fronts, making for an ideal desktop replacement and a prime candidate for one of the best gaming laptops available today.

The best entry-level HP gaming laptop for VR

2. HP Victus 16 The best entry-level HP gaming laptop for VR Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-11800H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB + 32GB of Intel Optane Display: 16.1-inch, 1080p @ 144Hz Size: 14.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches Weight: 5.4 pounds Reasons to buy + Bright, vivid display + Solid CPU and GPU performance + Clean design Reasons to avoid - Below-average battery life - Weak SSD

If you want a laptop that goes hard on games and easy on your bank account, then take note of the HP Victus 16. Outfitted with a solid 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and an impressive RTX 3060 GPU, the Victus will sail past the recommended specs for most modern AAA titles. For those interested in dipping their toes into the world of VR, the Victus clears the entry-point requirements for PC VR gaming with headsets like the Meta Quest 2 or Valve Index.

While all of this at a price of just $1,239 seems like a real bargain, there are downsides to HP’s machine that are worth pointing out. Namely, the Victus 16’s poor battery life and slow SSD. While the SSD is replaceable, the battery is a bigger issue if you intend on not being tethered to a power outlet all the time. That being said, the Victus 16 is still a quality bit of tech, and well worth looking into further.

The best all-round HP gaming laptop

3. HP Omen 16 The best all-round HP gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-12700H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB) RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16.1-inch, 1440p @ 165Hz, 3ms Dimensions: 14.53 x 9.76 x 0.9 inches Weight: 5.07 pounds Reasons to buy + Great overall and gaming performance + Omen Tempest cooling + Fast, smooth 1440p display + Bang & Olufsen audio Reasons to avoid - Can run loud

Stuffed to the gills with some of the best mobile tech there is, the HP Omen 16 is a fantastic gaming laptop brimming with potential for work, play, and everything in between. HP’s premium gaming laptop has it all: powerful internals, a beautiful display, a sleek build, and high-quality Bang & Olufsen speakers with solid audio.

When it comes to gaming, the Omen 16 is one of HP’s finest offerings. The Omen 16 makes use of one of Intel’s latest 12th Gen Alder Lake processors to deliver impeccable performance across the board. Combine that with 16GB of dual-channel RAM, a quality SSD, and Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti GPU and you’ll have everything you need for stunning visuals and impressively high frame rates.

The best entry-level HP gaming laptop

4. HP Victus 15 (2022) The best entry-level HP gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-12450H, i7-12650H GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, RTX 3050 Ti RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p @ 144 Hz Size: 14.1 x 10 x 0.9 inches Weight: 5.06 pounds Reasons to buy + Sophisticated, all-black design + Competitive pricing + Speedy 144 Hz refresh rate + Solid entry-level graphics Reasons to avoid - Dim display

Everybody wants the best of the best, but if you’re new to PC gaming and don’t want to spend a small fortune then all you need is a good foothold to start you on your way. As long as you aren’t expecting to dive head first into the most graphically demanding titles, the HP Victus 15’s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 GPU can give you a solid gaming experience. The Victus’ $799 price tag sweetens the deal, but with regular discounts dropping the price even lower, it can feel like an absolute steal.

If you want a little more gaming “oomph,” the Victus is also available in configurations that include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It’ll cost you an additional $300, but you’ll be able to enjoy much better graphical fidelity and performance in games. Not to mention advanced ray tracing and framerate-boosting DLSS technology — the latter of which will help you take full advantage of the Victus’ fast 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay.

The best cheap HP gaming laptop

5. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 The best cheap HP gaming laptop Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, RTX 3050 Ti (4GB) RAM: 8GB, 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p @ 60Hz, 144Hz Size: 14.17 x 10.12 x 0.93 inches Weight: 4.37 pounds Reasons to buy + Decent entry-level gaming performance + Custom-tuned Bang & Olufsen audio + Competitive price Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be better - Dim display

The HP Pavilion family of laptops focuses on low-cost, entry-level gaming, making them far more palatable to the casual gamer or those happy to run titles at lower settings. That being said, the Pavilion is still a decent machine with an AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series processor with 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. While you won’t have access to things like ray tracing or DLSS tech, the GTX 1650 will still run many modern titles at lower settings with your average framerate sitting somewhere in the range of 30 to 60 fps.

Demanding AAA titles are where the Pavilion will fall short, though HP does have configurations available that can elevate their budget gaming laptop to Victus levels of performance. If your wallet can spare it, you can outfit the Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 with up to 16GB of RAM, a speedier 144Hz display, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. While all three options will considerably bump up the Pavilion’s price tag, the extra spending will result in a faster, smoother, and altogether more visually impressive gaming experience.