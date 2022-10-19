Best Nvidia GeForce RTX gaming laptops in 2022

The best gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs have one thing in common: they've been crafted to deliver the best in PC gaming. Combing realistic ray-traced graphics with AI enhancements like Nvidia's Display Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), to boost frame rate speeds, Nvidia's RTX GPUs offer outstanding power and performance — and they slip right into the sleekest gaming laptops around.



It comes as no surprise that many of the best gaming laptops on the market come with RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 GPUs, as they offer the potential to play the most demanding games at different budgets. Plus, just because a gaming machine doesn't boast the ridiculous might of an RTX 3080 Ti doesn't mean an RTX 3060 can't hold its own. In fact, you'll find the latter comes with an affordable price tag.



But the power of an RTX GPU is all for naught if a gaming laptop can't match its strength. As part of Laptop Live, Laptop Mag's week-long celebration of all things tech, we're bringing you the best gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU power.

What are the best Nvidia GeForce RTX gaming laptops?

For superb performance, a dazzling 16-inch display is a sleek form factor, and the might of an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) is the best all-round Nvidia GeForce RTX gaming laptop. For gamers looking to play everything with a high level of detail and smoothness, the RTX 3070 Ti will do the job. It’s difficult not to marvel at this sleek machine.



On the hunt for a powerful, long-lasting gaming laptop at an affordable price? The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is the gaming laptop for you. With strong performance and graphics thanks to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 on board, a bright and colorful 14-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and solid battery life, the Predator Triton 300 SE won't disappoint.



Now, if you're looking for straight-up power, we recommend the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) or the Alienware x17 R2. Why? Well, both deliver an RTX 3080 Ti. That equates to excellent gaming and productivity performance. Whichever you choose, prepare to be blown away by the latest AAA games.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) The best all-round RTX gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-12900H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display: 16-inch, 1600p Weight: 4.4 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Superb performance + Engaging 16-inch display + Sleek, compact form factor Reasons to avoid - Expensive and varied availability - Average 720p webcam - Gets hot

Out of the box, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) is just so damn snazzy. Thanks to its sleek, off-black sheen and Asus’ signature dot matrix design, along with a compact 15-inch chassis making the most out of its sizeable 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, it’s difficult not to marvel at the ROG Zephyrus M16 refresh. Take a peek under the hood and it only gets better.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) not only delivers a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, but also an RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The outcome? Power. is a beauty. It's the stand-out upgrade we’ve been waiting for since 2021’s model that's due in no small part due to its dazzling 16-inch display panel, comfortable keyboard and touchpad, and absolutely gorgeous design. If you’re after one of the best gaming laptops this year, the ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) is just the ticket.

See our full Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) review

2. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE The best budget RTX gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-11375H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1080p, 144Hz Battery: 6:41 Size: 12.7 x 9.0 x 0.7 inches Weight: 3.8 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Strong performance and graphics + Solid battery life + Sleek, 14-inch chassis + Bright and colorful display Reasons to avoid - Keyboard and touchpad could use some work - Quiet audio

Acer is known for making quality laptops at affordable prices, but its gaming laptops (like the one above) can get a little pricey. However, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE sits in that cozy spot where the company offers its best quality components packed into a relatively affordable package.

For $1,399, you get a powerful Intel Core i7-11375H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. On the Laptop Mag battery test, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE lasted 6 hours and 41 minutes, and it boasts a colorful 14-inch, 144Hz display wrapped up in a sleek and thin chassis.



The only real downsides are the quiet audio and the keyboard and touchpad experience could be a little better. Overall, the Triton 300 is easily one of the best gaming laptops out there to get if you’re on a tight budget.

See our full Acer Predator Triton 300 SE review

3. Alienware x17 R2 Another best RTX gaming laptop with RTX 3080 Ti Specifications CPU:: Intel Core i7-12900HK GPU:: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti RAM:: 64GB Storage:: Dual 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Display:: 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 Weight:: 7.1 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Powerful overall and gaming performance + Excellent audio + Comfy, clicky keyboard + Blistering fast transfer speeds Reasons to avoid - Super expensive - Poor webcam - Below-average battery life

The Alienware x17 R2, which has quickly become a Laptop Mag favorite, has gotten scores more powerful thanks to some shiny new specs.



First, you’ve got the Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12900HK CPU that stands heads and shoulders over its predecessor. Next, you’ve got the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which has torn through every benchmark we’ve thrown at it. Add in the super clicky Cherry MX keyboard, powerful Dolby Atmos sound, and one of the fastest transfer rates I’ve seen on a laptop period, and you’ve yourself a ridiculously powerful gaming laptop.



See our full Alienware x17 R2 review

4. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Best RTX gaming laptop with RTX 3080 Ti Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-12900H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti RAM: 32GB Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display: 16-inch 1600p Weight: 5.3 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent gaming and productivity performance + Elegant design with solid build quality + Solid battery life for a gaming laptop Reasons to avoid - Audio could use a bass boost - Cooling could be better during gaming

Acer’s updated Predator Triton 500 SE is a sleek, subtle powerhouse you can sneak into the office and get nearly a day’s worth of work done. And if you plug in during your lunch break, you can vanquish your enemies and get back to business.



Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia’s powerful 3080 Ti GPU with 16 GB of VRAM, this Predator is hiding its potent gaming genes underneath a gorgeous all-aluminum, gun-metal grey exterior that is office elegant. Even its air vents possess an understated aggressive look that will excite you.

Though the Predator feels lighter and looks smaller than you would expect, once you pop it open and are introduced to the 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz display, you will find yourself totally immersed in whatever you’re doing.

See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) review

5. Asus ROG Flow X16 Best ultraportable RTX gaming laptop Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060/RTX 3070 Ti RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16-inch, 1440p Weight: 4.6 pounds Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sleek, convertible form factor + Drop dead gorgeous display + Strong performance Reasons to avoid - Webcam produces low-quality images - Heats up quickly under strenuous use - Expensive, starting from $2,000

The Asus ROG Flow X16 is what happens when a giant gaming laptop gets freaky with a convertible ultraportable — and the result is glorious. It's a spectacular big-screen ultraportable — a convertible, adorned with a subtle aesthetic, paired with uncompromising power that refines how you play games on the go. The quad speakers on the ROG Flow X16 with Dolby Atmos provide impressive clarity with a decent amount of bass to boot. Not only that, but they can hold their own at high volumes too.

With a beastly AMD Ryzen 6900HS CPU, up to an RTX 3070 Ti GPU and plenty of DDR5 RAM, a mini-LED display that is a treat for the eyes, and a 360-degree hinge that makes this rig a flexible hottie, this is ticking all the right boxes. Strong battery life and decent port selection complete the package, resulting in a system that is fantastic for both work and play.

See our full Asus ROG Flow X16 review.

6. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) The best RTX gaming laptop under $1,000 Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti / 3060 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz Battery: 5:33 Size: 14.2 x 10.7 x 1.02~1.06 inches Weight: 5.5 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bright display + Comfortable keyboard + Strong performance and graphics Reasons to avoid - Dull display - Quiet audio - Battery life could be better

Acer’s Nitro series is among the most popular best cheap gaming laptops, but not all of them are good. The latest Acer Nitro 5 (2022), however,

Both models we tested boast strong performance, a comfortable keyboard, and a bright 15.6-inch, 1080p display. However, both also struggle with a dull panel, tiny speakers, and battery life that could and should last longer than the competition. The $999 price for the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti model isn’t too bad, but a whopping $1,299 for the RTX 3060 is a little excessive, especially with its flaws.

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of those laptops that is a better value the cheaper it is. This is for anyone willing to get the cheaper model and wait for a good discount.

See our full Acer Nitro 5 (2022) review

What RTX gaming laptops deliver

Nvidia's lineup of discrete GPUs in laptops offers a bundle of features to optimize power and performance in gaming and productivity.



With its RTX 30 Series, Nvidia pushes forward its impressive ray tracing technology thanks to the company's second-gen RTX architecture Ampere. But it isn't just about ray tracing, as you get a boost in frame rates thanks to Nvidia DLSS, a suite of AI tools thanks to Nvidia Max-Q, and low latency thanks to Nvidia Reflex.



A gaming laptop with RTX power also comes with a few perks. There's Battery Boost which finds the optimal balance of GPU and CPU power usage, battery discharge, image quality, and frame rates for longer battery life; Whispaermode which manages fan speeds to deliver optimal sounds; Dynamic Boost which automatically delivers the optimal power between the GPU, GPU memory, and CPU to boost performance; and plenty more.



For a better look at what each RTX 30 Series GPU delivers, check out our RTX cheat sheet. Plus, we also have a beginner's guide to all things Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series.