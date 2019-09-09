Best Dell and Alienware Laptops

(Image credit: Future)

Dell's varied lineup of laptop fits every need, from 2-in-1s to education-focused Chromebooks to powerful gaming rigs in its Alienware line. We've identified our favorite Dell systems above, but this list of Dell's laptop lines can help you decide what the best options are for you.

What to know about Black Friday

The countdown to the holidays has begun and if you're like us, you're eagerly awaiting the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals almost as much as the turkey and fixings. Stay tuned as we'll be posting all the latest deals on Dell and Alienware laptops. But in the meantime, take a gander at our early deals.

Best Dell laptop overall

CPU: Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.7 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Strong performance

Gorgeous 4K display

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

InfinityEdge bezels with properly placed webcam

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

The king stays on the throne. Yes, the new XPS 13 takes everything we loved about last year's XPS 13 and fixes our biggest problem with it. So while this sleek laptop is still thin, light and powerful, the 2019 Dell XPS 13 does away with the weird "nosecam" webcam stuck in the bottom of the screen and manages to fit its webcam in a still-slim top bezel. And of course, this laptop is packing tons of speed with Intel's new Whiskey Lake CPUs. While the 4K model we tested provided less battery life than some may need, the 1080p version lasted more than 12 hours.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 review.

(Image credit: Future)

A gorgeous mobile workhorse

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

This iteration of the Dell XPS 15 (2019) is a workhorse of the highest caliber. Inside that stylish, 0.7-inch thick aluminum chassis lies an overclockable Intel Core i9 processor, speedy 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, effectively giving consumers premium good looks with workstation-caliber power. And speaking of good looks, you can configure this bad boy with a spectacular 4K OLED display, which makes just about anything look great. And it's thousands of dollars less than a tricked-out Apple MacBook Pro.

Read our full Dell XPS 15 (2019) review.

(Image credit: Future)

A desktop replacement that's totally upgradable

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 64GB

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Lightning fast SSDs

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

It's a brand new day for Alienware. One that separates the brand into two specific tracks. With its high cost of entry, the Area-51m is decidedly in the realm of enthusiasts. It's the company's first laptop to wield an eight-core processor and one of the first equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU -- its power is undeniable. It's also one of the first systems in a while that allows you to upgrade the CPU, RAM, storage and GPU. It's a bit pricey, but the power and upgradability are worth the cost of entry.

Read our full Alienware Area-51m review.

(Image credit: Future)

All the strength and beauty of the XPS 13 but convertible

CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1200 | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.3~0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright, 16:10 display

Great battery life

Scant on ports

Shallow keyboard

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 is not only back, but it's new and improved with a bangin' 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a viciously bright 16:10 display and a plus 10-hour battery life. It has a premium Platinum Silver design on the outside and a gorgeous Arctic White scheme on the inside, laid over a woven glass fiber texture. If you're a fan of the MacBook's keyboard, you'll also take a liking to how Dell constructed the keyboard for the new XPS 13 2-in-1.

Read our full Dell XPS 2-in-1 review.

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming laptop for gaming on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB HDD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.3 x 10.8 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 6.3 pounds

Strong overall and gaming performance

Striking design

Good battery life

Dim display

Shallow keyboard

Rocking a sports-car-like design complete with eye-catching color, the G7 looks like nothing Dell's ever made. But beyond the fetching new look, you get loud audio and specs capable of delivering solid mid-level gaming performance. The laptop offers solid overall performance for all your multitasking needs. But more importantly, thanks to its Max-Q GTX 1060, budget-conscious gamers can get good frame rates on graphically taxing games.

Read our full Dell G7 15 Gaming review

(Image credit: Future)

A lightweight convertible built for office life

CPU: Intel Core i7-8665U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.6 x 7.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Sleek, modern design

Strong performance

13+ hours of battery life

Proximity sign-in feature works well

Display could be brighter

Poor speakers

There's a lot to love about the Latitude 7400 2-in-1; the convertible has a sleek chassis, ridiculously long battery life and strong performance. The keyboard and touchpad are both first-rate, and a unique proximity sign-in feature will secure your laptop when you're away. Borrowing some of the best qualities of the acclaimed XPS series, this sleek convertible has an attractive chassis that is both thin and lightweight. Despite its portable size, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 offers exceptional battery life, a good selection of ports and a comfortable keyboard. The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is a highly recommended convertible for those who value portability.

Read the full Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review.

(Image credit: Future)

New design, same impressive power

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: dual 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDs | Display: 17.3 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.8 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Lightweight, captivating design

Powerful gaming and overall performance

Above-average battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

Alienware put a whole lotta laptop into a relatively slim, lightweight package. The m17 comes out of the box swinging with an overclockable Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, which all but guarantees the system will be a powerhouse. Impressive battery life (for a gaming laptop) and a speedy SSD only sweeten the pot, while Alienware's new showstopping Legend design is an emphatic nod to the future. If you want the very best power and performance, the Alienware m17 is the clear choice.

Read our full Alienware m17 R2 review.

(Image credit: Future)

A powerful big-screen workstation for serious pros

CPU: Intel Core i9-8950HK | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P5200 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: dual 512GB PCIe NVMe SSDs | Display: 17.3 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds

Vibrant, sharp 4K display

Blistering performance

Comfortable keyboard

Durable, premium design

Powerful graphics

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Top configs are absurdly expensive

If you need the most powerful laptop around, regardless of price or size, look no further than the Precision 7730. This workstation has blazing-fast performance and an alluring 4K display that bursts with color. Factor in a comfortable keyboard, premium design and rugged build quality, and this beastly machine hits all the right notes.

Read our full Dell Precision 7730 review.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Rugged

CPU: Intel Core i7-8650U | GPU: AMD Radeon RX540 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 13.7 x 6.6 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 6.2 pounds

If you need a capable all-around laptop that can brave the outdoors, look no further than the Latitude 5420 Rugged. With a bright 1080p display, a relatively slim chassis and a responsive touchpad, the Latitude 5420 addresses the biggest problems we've previously encountered with rugged laptops. And it does so without sacrificing durability or performance, thanks to its military-grade strength and capable Core i7 CPU. Better yet, the Latitude 5420 offers all-day battery life, despite sporting a chassis that's thinner than those of its rugged rivals.

Read our full Dell Latitude 5420 Rugged review.