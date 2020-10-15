Whoa! The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are $50 off during Prime Day

One of the best headphones are on sale during Prime Day 2020. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are now $50 off.

The end of Prime Day 2020 is near. The 48-hour Amazon sale ends on October 14 at 11:59pm tonight PT/2:59am ET, but don't worry, there's still some time left!

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2: was $249 now $199 @ Microsoft One of the best noise cancelling headphones you can get on Prime Day is the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. This Prime Day deal shaves off $50 off the original price. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 comes with active noise cancellation (up to 30 dB), quick charging, up to 18.5 hours of music listening. Inputs include USB Type-C input and 3.5mm audio.

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 in this Prime Day deal comes in two colors: light gray and matte black. Get both if you'd like! One for you and one for a loved one because the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 garnered a four-out-of-five star rating from us, earning an Editor's Choice award.

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2,, we praised it for its warm, rich audio, decent active noise cancelling, Office 365 compatibility and comfortable design. It also features touch controls that are super easy to master.

Microsoft claims that the Surface Headphones 2 lasts 18.5 hours on a charge and 15 hours during voice calling. These Editor's Choice headphones are typically $245, but you can now grab one for a sub-$200 price tag.

This deal will not last long. Prime Day is winding down to its final conclusion and this Microsoft sale will likely expire when Prime Day ends.