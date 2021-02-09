Surface Duo deal drops Microsoft's foldable phone to $999 all-time low price

The Microsoft Surface Duo is a foldable phone/tablet for multitaskers. If price had you on the fence about pulling the trigger on this device, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get yourself an unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo for $999 at Amazon. Normally, this device would set you back $1,400, so that's $400 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this gadget and one of the best phone deals we've seen all season. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Microsoft Surface Duo Unlocked (128GB): was $1,400 now $999 @ Amazon

At $400 off its normal price, this unlocked Surface Duo is at its lowest price yet. It features dual 5.6-inch (1800 x 1350) AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal

The Surface Duo is one of the most versatile phones out there. It can rotate into several modes including tablet, tent, compose, book, and peek.

In our Microsoft Surface Duo review , we liked its thin and lightweight design and color rich display. We were also impressed by its innovative 360-degree hinge and double-app productivity.

When it comes to design, Microsoft engineers made the Surface Duo compact and portable. At a glance, it looks like a small book or a tiny white purse. It retains the same clean-cut, minimalist aesthetic that's synonymous with Microsoft's Surface devices.

In real-world multitasking tests, the Surface Duo juggled 20 Google Chrome tabs on the left screen and a Netflix video streaming on the right without slowing down. As for battery life, the phablet lasted 9 hours and 27 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test.

Weighing in at 0.5 pounds and 5.7 x 7.4 x 0.18 inches open, the Surface Duo is more slender than the competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (0.27 inches thin, 0.6 pounds). Surface Duo sports a single USB 3.1 Type-C port and no headphone jack, however, Bluetooth support lets you connect to wireless audio devices like the Surface Headphones 2 or Surface Earbuds .

This deal likely won't last long, so don't hesitate to grab this multifunctional device for its best price yet.