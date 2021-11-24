Pixel 5a hits its lowest price ever for Black Friday — don't wait!

Google Store Black Friday deals are here as the countdown to Black Friday 2021 continues. One rare discount offers the Google Pixel 6's predecessor for its lowest price ever.

Right now, the Pixel 5a is just $399 at the Google Store. It normally sells for $449, so that's $50 in savings and the Pixel 5a's lowest price of the year.

This is one Black Friday phone deal you don't need to wait for.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 5a is a versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous OLED touch screen, an excellent cameras. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design.

The Pixel 5a is one of the best Android phones to buy. It features a 6.34-inch OLED (2,400 x 1080) display and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G mobile CPU alongside 6GB of RAM. There's 128GB of storage on board for apps and important files.

Google engineers outfitted it with a main dual camera with 12.2MP wide and 16MP ultra-wide lenses and an 8MP front camera.

In our Pixel 5a review, we praise its nearly 10 hour battery life and excellent camera performance. We also like that it is water-resistant and has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack. We gave the Pixel 5a an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award thumbs up.