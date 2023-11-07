Black Friday Phone Deals of 2023 — best early offers

It's our favorite time of year, when the very best Black Friday phone deals make it all the more tantalizing to snatch up a new iPhone or Android phone.

If you're in the market for one of the best smartphones available from Apple, Google, Motorola, Samsung, and Sony, we've got you covered on both current and previous-gen phones. Need a little direction towards the biggest discounts? Read on for our top picks as Black Friday 2023 draws near.

Black Friday 2023 is inching ever closer, and some sweet smartphone deals are already popping up on our radar. If we know Amazon, though, there will be plenty more savings to be found right up until Cyber Monday — and beyond. Keep checking back to see what we can find!

Black Friday phone deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

Google Pixel 7a Unlocked: $374 @ Amazon

Now $125 off, the Google Pixel 7a is cheaper than ever before. Not only did we give this phone a perfect 5 out of-5 star rating in our review, it's been our pick for best smartphone for most people in 2023.

Google Pixel 8 $699 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Save up to $800 on the Pixel 8 series with eligible trade-in at Verizon. The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $599 @ Best Buy + free $100 Gift Card

Get a free $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $599. It's unlocked and features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and 50-megapixel rear camera. Amazon offers this same deal.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Unlocked): $999 @ Best Buy w/ activation

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Best Buy. This top-of-the-line Android phone packs an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (Unlocked): $299 @ Best Buy

This $100 discount makes the 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G more affordable than ever. It's a budget-friendly option if you want flagship Android phone features for less. Now just under $300, the Moto G Stylus runs on a snappy Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and massive 5,000 mAh battery.