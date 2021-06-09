Next MacBook Pro reportedly delayed due to mini-LED shortages — 2021 launch still in sight

Apple's heavily-rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021, despite delayed production due to a shortage of components.



The upcoming MacBook Pro laptops were initially expected to go into production in the second quarter of 2021, but reports indicate a shortage of mini-LED display modules pushed back developments to the next quarter.

According to insiders speaking to DigiTimes (via MacRumors), both MacBook Pro models are slated to ship in the third quarter of this year, which supports claims from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, the Taiwan-based business analysis outlet has a bumpy track record when it comes to Apple rumors and leaks.



Rumors indicated Apple was gearing up to reveal the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models during WWDC 2021, but there were no hardware announcements during the event. We did, however, get a bunch of details for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and the new macOS Monterey.



Apparently, the next MacBook models will be getting a big upgrade, as sources speaking to business news site Nikkei Asia claimed Apple 'M2' chips entered mass production earlier this year. The chip is expected to be installed in the new MacBook Pro lineup.



The new chips are expected to start shipping as early as July, but if the DigiTimes report is anything to go by, we won't see the new processors in action until next year. As Apple has yet to officially announce any of these products, take this all with a pinch of salt.



Big tech companies are dealing with many component shortages, with reports stating that the global chip crisis may last until 2023. Unfortunately, we expect delayed productions to be a common trend over the next few years.