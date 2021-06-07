Live
Apple WWDC 2021 live blog: Latest updates on iOS 15, macOS and more
Find out the latest updates from Apple's WWDC 2021
Apple's hugely-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today on June 7, and we expect to see the latest software updates coming to the iPhone, iPad and MacBook during the live event. Apple is likely to reveal new features coming to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8, but rumor has it Apple could make a few hardware announcements, too.
While iOS 15 is set to be the highlight of the show, recent reports indicate Apple is gearing up to reveal the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. We may even get a sneak peek at the rumored MacBook Air 2021. However, as always, Apple has yet to officially announce any of these laptops, so we'll keep our eyes peeled during the event. Apparently, we'll also be getting a spatial audio event after WWDC 2021, which could drop the next generation of AirPods.
Want to watch it with us? Check out how to live stream WWDC 2021. And be sure to keep this live blog open for all the latest updates.
Apple engineer Craig Federighi presents what's new with iOS 15
Tim Cook starts off by talking to a crowd of Memojis
Apple's WWDC 2021 kicks off with a list of various ideas. And it has many different Tim Cooks involved. "Welcome to crazy ideas," apparently.
We're about to kick off! Bring on the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 updates.
Apple teased another special event, introducing Apple Music's upcoming spatial audio feature. Before WWDC kicks off, check out what to expect at the "Introducing Spatial Audio" special event.
With only 15 minutes to go, Apple posted the Apple Keynote livestream on its event page.
If you're still looking for a place to watch WWDC 2021, look no further. For those on Twitter, you may have already spotted Apple's unique hashtag.
Corporate hashtags are almost always super cringey, but Apple is so consistent with the Twitter hashtag Easter eggs. The #WWDC21 tag gets you a little iMessage emoji. People are gonna use it for fun. Well played.June 7, 2021
Not long until we finally see all the fancy new software updates from Apple. Check us out on @laptopmag in the meantime.
#WWDC21 is half an hour away!!!What are you most excited to see?June 7, 2021
1:26pm - CEO Tim Cook is gearing up for the big event with a cool clip.
Today’s the day! Who’s ready? #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/oRlL8Z85X8June 7, 2021
Let the countdown begin! We are now an hour from Apple's WWDC 2021 and social media is buzzing about what could be revealed. We've put together our own article about what to expect at the event, from the potential announcement of the next MacBook Pro to new features coming to iOS 15.
Here’s a look at everything we expect to see at WWDC 2021.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.