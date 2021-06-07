Apple WWDC 2021 live blog: Latest updates on iOS 15, macOS and more

Apple's hugely-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today on June 7, and we expect to see the latest software updates coming to the iPhone, iPad and MacBook during the live event. Apple is likely to reveal new features coming to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8, but rumor has it Apple could make a few hardware announcements, too.



While iOS 15 is set to be the highlight of the show, recent reports indicate Apple is gearing up to reveal the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. We may even get a sneak peek at the rumored MacBook Air 2021. However, as always, Apple has yet to officially announce any of these laptops, so we'll keep our eyes peeled during the event. Apparently, we'll also be getting a spatial audio event after WWDC 2021, which could drop the next generation of AirPods.



