watchOS 8 announced at WWDC 2021: Apple's wearable takes another leap

watchOS 8 was featured onstage at WWDC 2021 following a significant update on new features from Apple Health.

Apple Watch is easily the most popular smartwatch in the world and the watchOS 8 update reflects how mature Apple's wearable operating system is at this point with a number of small quality of life enhancements.

watchOS 8 is enhancing a number of the calming or mindfulness features with updates to Breathe and a new Reflect feature. watchOS 8 is adding Respiratory Rate to your sleep tracking features. watchOS 8 adds Tai Chi and Pilates as workout types.

Apple Fitness Plus is adding a new Artist Playlist series for your workouts along with a series of new updates.

The face watchface is already the most popular and it is getting a massive update that adds layers to your photos for a more 3D look. The Photos app on Apple Watch is getting an update similar to what is seen in iOS 15 with memories, a new collage look and support for sharing photos directly from the watch.

Messages is getting an update as well with the ability to dictate, scribble or add emojis in your message from the same view.

