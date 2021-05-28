New Apple iPad Pro with M1 chip falls to $749 for Memorial Day

Apple's latest iPad Pro with M1 chip is the most powerful iPad yet. And for a limited time, Amazon is taking dollars off Apple's latest tablet.

Right now, the new iPad Pro is on sale for $749 at Amazon. It normally retails for $799, so that's $50 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this iPad and one of the best Apple deals of the season.

iPad Pro deals

Apple iPad Pro 11" (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The new iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon. Pricing for the new 2021 iPad Pro starts from $799 with a storage capacity of up to 2TB. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 chip, and 128GB of storage.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $799 now $650 @ Amazon

At $149 off at Amazon, the 2020 iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet —and still one of the best tablets to buy. It packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner.View Deal

Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing fast performance to Apple's most powerful tablet series. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple's aforementioned M1 chip, and 128GB of storage.

As an alternative, Amazon also has the 2020 iPad Pro on sale for $650 ($149 off). Still one of the best tablets around, it affords you an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, and a new dual-camera system with LIDAR.

While we didn't test this latest iPad Pro, the previous-gen 2020 iPad Pro is our favorite tablet. In our 2020 iPad Pro review, we praised its ridiculously fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance, brilliant display, and improved cursor control. We gave the iPad Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

The latest iPad Pro is powered by the same M1 chip found on Apple's latest MacBook Air. With an optional Apple Magic keyboard, the new iPad Pro is bound to be a solid MacBook alternative for some.

These iPad Pro deals likely won't last too long, so hurry.