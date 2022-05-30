Best Memorial Day laptop deals 2022: Top discounts on our favorite notebooks

Today's Memorial Day sales are abundant with laptop deals from MacBook to Chromebook to Windows machines. With so many Memorial Day laptop deals out there, finding the right one can be a daunting task. That's why we're sharing the best Memorial Day savings on our favorite laptops right here.

Dell currently offers the Dell XPS 13 11th Gen Core i7 Laptop for $881 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "50OFF699". Typically, it would set you back a cool $1,299, so that's $418 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this XPS 13 configuration. It's also one of the best Memorial laptop deals you can get.

As we note in our Dell XPS 13 review, this laptop boasts an attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. We rate the Dell XPS 13 4.5 out of 5-stars for its overall solid and reliable performance. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for college students and work professionals alike.

And that's just one example of today's epic laptop deals. From the beloved M1 MacBook Air to cheap RTX 30 gaming laptops, here are the top Memorial Day laptop deals.

Memorial Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,299 now $881 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's Memorial Day sale takes $418 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13. This touchscreen variant of our top pick for best laptop combines solid performance with premium design. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "50OFF699" to drop the XPS 13's price to $881.

(opens in new tab) Razer Book 13: was $1,599 now $1,289 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $310 on the ultraportable Razer Book in Walmart's Memorial Day offer. The laptop in this deal has a 13.4-inch 1080p matte display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Plus, you get that Razer Chrome-powered per-key RGB.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $549 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Memorial Day, save $250 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. Its portable 2-in-1 design packs a 14-inch 1080p display, Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC Storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook X2: was $599 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At $300 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 (opens in new tab) is more affordable than ever. This detachable 2-in-1 has a 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a wise choice.

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,149 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $250 off, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. In our Zephyrus G14 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for its incredible performance, super fast SSD, solid speakers and long battery life. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics. The Zephyrus G14 is the perfect laptop for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $969 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) thin-bezel display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF65 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,099 now $628 @ Microsoft via eBay (opens in new tab)

This epic Memorial Day laptop from Microsoft via eBay knocks $472 off the MSI Katana GF66 at Microsoft via ebay. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.