Lenovo Tab M10 HD (Gen 2) now just $130 in cheap tablet deal

Pricing for the new family-friendly Lenovo Tab P11 starts at $229.99. However, if you're on a smaller budget, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD is a cheaper alternative.

Right now, the 64GB model Lenovo Tab M10 HD is on sale for $129.99 via coupon, "NEWTAB2021" at Lenovo. That's $40 off its regular price of $170 and one of the cheapest tablet deals you'll find. This same coupon code drops the 32GB bast model Tab M10 HD down to just $109.99 ($20 off).

Lenovo Tab M10 deal

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen): was $170, now $130 @ Lenovo

Now $40 off via coupon, "NEWTAB2021", the Lenovo Tab M10 HD is even more affordable. The tablet in this deal features a 10.1-inch (1280 x 800) touchscreen, 1.8-GHz MediaTek P22T octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD expandable eMMC storage. As an alternative, the 32GB Tab M10 HD is on sale for $109.99 ($20 off). View Deal

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD is one of the best cheap tablets for the money — and it's great for kids too. It features Google Kids Space, parental controls, and TÜV Rheinland eye protection to reduce harmful blue light.

The Tab M10 in this deal features a 10.1-inch (1280 x 800) touchscreen, 1.8-GHz MediaTek P22T octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD expandable eMMC storage. The tablet's dual Dolby Atmos tuned speakers makes it great for streaming movies and music.

While we didn't get our hands on this exact tablet, we tested its sibling, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus. Along with its colorful screen, we praised its slim bezels and engaging software. Stylish and durable, the Tab M10 HD has a full metal chassis for a luxuriously smooth, premium feel.

Weighing 14.4 ounces and measuring 9.51 x 5.9 x 0.3 inches, the Tab M10 HD is more portable than some of its competitors. It's thinner and lighter than the Amazon Fire HD 10 (17.8 ounces, 0.4 inches), and Apple iPad (17.6 ounces, 0.3 inches) Connectivity-wise, you get a two-point Pogo pin, Micro USB Type-C ports, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

At $40 below retail, the Tab M10 HD is an exceptional value if you're looking for a tablet the whole family can use.