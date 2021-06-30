iPad Air with OLED display reportedly in the works — set to launch in 2022

Apple is reportedly developing a 10.86-inch iPad with an OLED display that is expected to launch next year, with rumors indicating the tech giant is gearing up to release its next-gen iPad Air.



A report from The Elec claims a 10.86-inch iPad with an OLED panel is due to arrive sometime in 2022, with Samsung Display being the "sole supplier." What's more, Apple is apparently also planning to release an 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPad in 2023, which suggests the iPad Pro will lose its newly introduced mini LED display in a couple of years.

As spotted by MacRumors, the upcoming iPad will use new low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) "rigid" OLED displays, while the iPad models in 2023 could use a flexible OLED panel. The 10.86-inch size matches the iPad Air 2020 model, which was originally rumored to be a new, standard iPad model last year.



Korean news outlet ETNews reported that Apple will start using OLED for "some iPad models in 2022" after confirming its new tablets with display suppliers, including Samsung and LG.



What's more, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the Cupertino company is planning to release a mini-LED MacBook Air and OLED iPad Air by 2022. All signs are pointing towards a 5th generation iPad Air.

Apple and OLED

As previously reported, the hugely-favored display panels are cheaper than mini-LED panels, so it appears Apple will stick to using OLED to keep the price down on its more affordable upcoming tablets — possibly including the iPad mini, iPad Air, and original iPad.



The Korean tech industry new site The Elec has a sketchy track record when it comes to Apple rumors, so it's best to take the report with a pinch of salt. That said, OLED displays being fitted on Apple devices have been widely rumored, so there's reason to believe one of the Cupertino company's most popular tablets will get a display upgrade.



The iPhone 13 is expected to deliver a similar LTPO OLED display found in the Galaxy S21 lineup, with refresh rates ranging up to 120Hz. While we'll have to wait until 2022 to confirm the OLED iPad Air, we may not have to wait much longer to check out the next iPhone's display — expected to launch this September.