iPad Air with 256GB of storage falls to $670 — its lowest price yet

The 2020 iPad Air is one of the best tablets around — and one of the priciest. Luckily, Apple's lightweight tablet is on sale right now to help ease the strain on your wallet.

For a limited time, you can get the 256GB model Apple iPad Air for $670 at Amazon. It usually retails for $749, so that's $79 off and the biggest discount we've seen on this tablet. In terms of iPad deals, it's one of the best of the season.

By comparison, it's $9 cheaper than B&H's current price.

iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air (256GB): was $749 now $670 @ Amazon

Now $79 off, the 256GB model iPad Air is at its lowest price ever. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. Amazon is also currently taking $40 off the 64GB model iPad Air which brings it down to $559.View Deal

The latest iPad Air is the brand's fastest tablet yet. It's also a great value since it offers all the best features of the 11-inch iPad Pro for less.

The iPad in this deal features a 10.9-inch Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, and 256GB of storage. It also supports Apple Pencil for note taking and drawing as well as a Magic Keyboard for a laptop feel (both sold separately).

In our iPad Air (2020) review, we were impressed by its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. The iPad Air also delivers good battery life — enduring 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. The iPad Air earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its strong performance.

Design-wise, the iPad Air resembles the iPad Pro rather than the entry-level iPad it is. Apple engineers overhauled the chassis to give it slimmer display bezels than the previous gen iPad Air. This ensures a more immersive viewing experience whether you're streaming movies or playing your favorite games.

With a weight of 1 pound and 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches dimensions-wise the iPad Air is lighter and thinner than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (1.2 pounds, 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches). It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (1.1 pound, 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches) and 11-inch iPad Pro 1 pound, 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches).

iPad deals usually don't last long, so we recommend you catch it while you still can.