Forget the iPad Pro, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is down to $390

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is one of the best iPad Pro alternatives around. It sports a stunning OLED display, speedy 8-core processor, and a modest price.

Currently, Walmart has the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro on sale for $389.99. Usually, this tablet retails for $500, so you're saving $110 with this deal. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model. In fact, it undercuts Lenovo's current price by $10.

This is one of the best cheap tablet deals out there right now.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is one of the most powerful Android tablets around. It has an 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 2K OLED display, Snapdragon 730G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Quad Dolby enhanced speakers, a dual mic array, and an 8MP front camera make it great for watching movies and video conferencing.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is one of the most powerful mid-range Android tablets you can get. Quad Dolby enhanced speakers, a dual-mic array, and an 8MP front camera make it great for watching movies and video conferencing. The base model in this deal packs an 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 2K OLED display with Dolby Vision, Snapdragon 730G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

We didn't test this tablet, however, reviews from satisfied Tab P11 Pro owners rave about its beautiful screen and responsive, lag-free performance. The tablet's long battery life and microSD slot are also welcome features. Lenovo promises up to 15 hours of endurance on a full charge.

Design-wise, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a slim, lightweight aluminum-alloy with a unique dual-tone finish. At 1.1 pound and 0.2-inches thick, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is just as light and thin as its competitors. It's on par with the iPad Pro (1 pound, 0.2 inches) and slightly thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (1.1 pound, 0.3-inches).

At $110 off, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a solid buy, if you're looking for a cheaper iPad Pro or Galaxy S7 alternative.