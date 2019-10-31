Early Black Friday Sale: MacBook Air Now $350 Off

The holidays are just a few weeks away, but don't worry if you can't wait until the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals arrive. Best Buy is selling the 2018 MacBook Air for just $1,049, or $350 off the retail price.

Apple MacBook Air (2018): was $1,399 now $1,049

The MacBook Air is the least expensive PC in Apple's lineup, making it the best option for most people. Overhauled last year, this 2018 model sports a sleek chassis, a Retina display and long battery life.View Deal

This specific MacBook Air is a step up from the base version and comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Originally priced at $1,399, Best Buy is now selling the laptop for just $1,049.

While the MacBook Pro is Apple's most capable laptop, the MacBook Air remains the best option for most people because of its lower price and more portable chassis. In our 2018 MacBook Air review, we praised the laptop's refreshed design, sharp Retina display and powerful speakers.

Yes, Apple updated the MacBook Air in 2019, but that newer version is practically identical to its predecessor (the display now supports True Tone). The best thing about the new MacBook Air is that it costs $100 less, but that still doesn't bring it down to this sales price.

With Black Friday around the corner, you might want to hold off on this deal. That said, if you need a new Apple laptop, it won't get much better than this.