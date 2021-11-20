Early 2020 MacBook Air falls to $799 before Black Friday

Last year's MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops to buy. And as Black Friday nears, you can snatch one up for a stellar price.

Currently, B&H offers the 2020 MacBook Air for just $799. That's $200 off its natural price of $999 and this MacBook's lowest price of the year.

Out of all the early Black Friday MacBook deals rolling in right now, this is among the best.

MacBook Air Black Friday deal

This Black Friday deal takes $200 off the early 2020 MacBook Air — its biggest discount of the year. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we were impressed by its sleek design, great battery life, and powerful top-firing speakers. We also thoroughly enjoyed clickety-clacking on its comfortable Magic Keyboard. In one test, The CPU held its own against 30 open Google Chrome tabs. We experienced no lag, even when we began resizing a few photos in Adobe Photoshop.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we were impressed by its sleek design, great battery life, and powerful top-firing speakers. We also thoroughly enjoyed clickety-clacking on its comfortable Magic Keyboard. In one test, The CPU held its own against 30 open Google Chrome tabs. We experienced no lag, even when we began resizing a few photos in Adobe Photoshop.

Battery-wise, the MacBook Air lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits). That's longer than the 8:42 category average.

Weighing in at 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air is as portable as its competitors. It's on par with the latest MacBook Air M1 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13.

If battery life, a comfy keyboard, and fast SSD are important to you, the MacBook Air is a solid option.