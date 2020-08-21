Cheap tablet bundle deal: Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 2-Pack for $237

If you're looking for a budget tablet that doesn't skimp on performance, the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD is worth considering. Lenovo is currently running a tablet bundle deal lets you nab two Amazon Fire HD 8 alternatives for one great price.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 2-Pack Tablet Bundle for $237 directly from Lenovo. The tablet alone is priced at $140, so this bundle saves you $42 off the price of two.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet bundle and one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD (2-Pack): was $279 now $237 @ Lenovo

The latest Lenovo Tab M8 FHD packs an 8-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, a 1.6-GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, bundle two and save $42. View Deal

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD is one of the best tablets to buy for yourself or the kids.

It features an 8-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, a 1.65GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There are two cameras on board, a 5MP and 8MP dual rear camera with auto-focus and a 2MP fixed-focus front camera.

Although we didn't review this tablet, generally speaking Lenovo tablets provide decent performance and good battery life. Lenovo promises the Tab M8 FHD will give you 18 hours of up time on a full charge.

Design-wise, the Tab M8 FHD sports an attractive premium metal build. It boasts an impressive 83% panel-to-body ratio thanks to a new narrow bezel. Similar to Amazon’s FreeTime kids operating system, Lenovo’s Kids Mode 3.0 curates content for kids based on age and interests.

At 0.67 pounds and 7.8 x 4.8 x 0.3-inches, the Tab M8 FHD is lighter and thinner than the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.8 pounds, 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches), Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.09 pounds, 9.7 x 6.8 x 0.28 inches) and Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches).

There's no telling how long this Tab M8 FHD tablet bundle deal will last, so don't hesitate too long.