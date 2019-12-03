The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals have arrived. There's never been a better time to score huge discounts on laptops, tablets, and PC accessories. In some instances, Cyber Monday deals are as good as or better than Black Friday.

Below is a list of the steepest discounts on the best gadgets the retailer is selling.

So far, top deals include some of the lowest prices we've seen on the Apple MacBook Air, AirPods and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Along with those stellar Apple discounts, Walmart cut the price of some popular tablets and game consoles are selling at all-time-low prices.

Deals will continue to sprout up as we get deep into Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page for the steepest discounts on the best products Walmart sells.

Top 5 Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

Apple MacBook Air (128GB): was $1,099 now $969.99 @ Walmart

On sale is the latest version of Apple's popular MacBook Air. This ultraportable has a gorgeous display and a premium chassis. This deal is on the base model with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: was $549.99 now $477.99 @ Walmart

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound and fast performance, the Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best tablets you can buy. It comes with an S Pen and can be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. Get it now and save $67.View Deal

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

New MacBook Pro 13 (128GB): was $1,275 now $1,179.99

Get the latest MacBook Pro without breaking your budget. The 13-inch laptop offers a Core i5 CPU, a 12GB SSD and integrated graphics. Boasting 10 hours of battery life, this notebook is ideal for just about everything. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529 @ Walmart

The Editor's choice Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs powerful specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $96 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now $149

You won't find a much cheaper laptop this holiday shopping season than the Acer Chromebook 14, which is selling for $159. It has excellent user ratings but should only be purchased for basic tasks.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330s: was $449 now $299 @ Walmart

The Lenovo 15.6" laptop, features a Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. Walmart currently has it on sale for $150 below retail.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $499 now $349

The AMD Ryzen 5-powered Dell Inspiron 15 500 is currently on sale at Walmart for $349, which is $150 off from its regular price. The laptop also has an AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU and a 1080p display. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $599 now $369

This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. While we haven't reviewed this HP 14, the user ratings are at 4.1 stars after 33 reviews. View Deal

MSI GL65 (GTX 1650 GPU): was $899 now $649

This mid-range gaming laptop has enough graphics power to run less demanding games at high settings. It has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The graphics are GTX 1650. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a Core i3-1005G1, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. For just $269, this laptop is an absolute steal for Cyber Monday deals.View Deal

Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799

The Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H, a GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD all for just $799, which is great on its own, but adding that 120Hz is the sweet cherry on top.View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: was $219 now $149

This is a 10.1-inch tablet that runs Android P. While we haven't reviewed this model, user reviews are good across the board. The tablet has 32GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: was $549.99 now $477.99 @ Walmart

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound and fast performance, the Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best tablets you can buy. It comes with an S Pen and can be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. Get it now and save $67.View Deal

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Walmart

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, an A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Walmart. View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday Headphones Deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.95 now $129 @Walmart

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deliver booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Currently, you can score them for $100 off at Walmart View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

A great deal on wireless earbuds, the Bose SoundSport Free deliver excellent sound quality, IPX4 sweat resistance and up to 5 hours of battery life and 10 more hours through the included charging case. View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299

This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for $349 right now.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. View Deal

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Xbox One S all-digital (3 Game bundle): was $249 now $149

Look ma, no discs! This all-digital version of the Xbox One S allows you to play in glorious 4K. And to help you get started, it ships with digital versions of Fortnite, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves.View Deal