Best Prime Day gaming laptops deals: Sales to expect

Prime Day deals on gaming laptops are just over a week away and it's time to mark your calendars. Amazon's epic sales event kicks off October 13 and will undoubtedly offer the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Prime Day takes place just weeks from November, so we expect this year's deals to be quite Black Friday-ish. In fact, Amazon is already prepping for the shopping season, announcing a gift guide featuring some of today's best laptops.

Amazon Prime members can look forward to discounts on gaming machines among the best Prime Day laptop deals. We expect significant markdowns on today's best gaming laptops. If you want to level up your gameplay with a new rig on a budget, next week is a great time to shop.

In the meantime, here are our predictions on which gaming machines we may see on sale next week. Not a Prime member? Be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime to access the best Prime Day best gaming laptop deals.

Prime Day deals on gaming laptops

Some of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we expect to see include discounts on premium notebooks. Pricewise, we're talking everything over $1,000 from just about every brand, including Acer, Alienware, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, Razer and more.

During last year's Prime Day event, the Alienware 17 R5 dropped to as low as $1359 ($340 off). Meanwhile, the Dell G5 was priced at $799 ($300 off) and the Asus ROG Strix was $100 off, priced at $1699. This Prime Day, we expect more of the same with steeper discounts on previous-gen machines.

And if the latest 10th-Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 graphics are more your speed, we have good news. Amazon is already offering Prime Day-esque price cuts on gaming laptops with beefy specs.

For example, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with a Core i7-1065G7 CPU is on sale for $1,499 ($300 off). Considering it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine, this deal could return on Prime Day. As for today's best AMD gaming laptops , one of our top picks, the VR ready Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 , will likely see a solid discount. Its sibling, the Asus ROG Strix Hero II, saw a $100 discount last Prime Day. We're expecting the AMD Ryzen 9-charged Zephyrus to be from $100 to $200 off during Prime Day.

If you want to score a new gaming laptop sooner than later, Amazon offers plenty of respectable markdowns right now. Here are the best pre-Prime Day gaming laptop deals you can get today.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one powerful gaming laptop. This model packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display, a Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q and 8GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook (120Hz): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

One early Prime Day gaming laptop deal brings the Razer Blade Stealth 13 down to an all-time low price. Now $300 off, it packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. An NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU does the graphics handling. View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop was $1,299 now $1,189 @ Amazon

Now $110 off, the MSI GF65 gaming laptop delivers great overall and graphics performance. It features a nearly no-bezel display, impressive battery life and excellent audio. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz IPS display, a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (Ryzen 9): was $1,750 now $1,623 @ Amazon

Now $127 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a lightning-fast SSD and epic battery life. This model on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 9 4900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for anyone looking for a laptop that can handle casual gaming.View Deal