Best monitor deals in April 2020

If you're shopping for work from home essentials, chances are a computer monitor is on your checklist. Investing in a larger display or a dual monitor can make your productivity soar.

That being said, there are a lot of specifics to consider when you're choosing the right monitor for your office space. Besides a panel's size, resolution, refresh rate and response time, you have to think about price. No matter your budget, you'll want to get the best value, which is where we come in.

We're hand-selecting the best monitor deals you can get right now and listing them below. From cheap computer monitors to the best monitors for gaming, here are the best monitor deals you can get today.

Computer monitor buying guide 2020

We recommend a 27-inch monitor size. However, go for the largest display that will fit your workspace and your budget. 27 inches is very large, so pull out a ruler and do some measuring.

Buy a 4K monitor if you can afford to splurge. Although 1080p monitors offer a great viewing experience, 2160p content is becoming the new norm. If you have room in your budget to spend upwards of $250, go for the 1440p or 4K monitor.

Widescreen multimedia monitors are for everything. If cinematic viewing, immersive PC gaming and maximum productivity are a priority, go for a widescreen monitor. They come in flat and curved designs with FHD or 4K resolution.

Generally speaking, 60Hz and up is a good refresh rate. The refresh rate is the number of times a monitor refreshes the screen per second. A standard 60Hz monitor refreshes the screen 60 times per second whereas a 120Hz monitor refreshes twice as many times. Competitive gamers will benefit from the smoother gaming performance of 144Hz and up.

Response time is the time it takes the monitor to shift from one color to another. Most monitors have a response time of 5ms. Gamers will want to get the lowest response time (1ms is ideal).

The best computer monitor deals

Samsung 27" Space Monitor: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Space Monitor has a unique design that hooks to the back of your desk. Specs-wise, it features a 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, a 4ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate.

Dell 27" Monitor E2720HS: was $299 now $239 @ Dell

This space-saving Dell monitor features a height-adjustable stand and integrated speakers. It has a 1080p resolution @ 60Hz and a minimum response time of 5ms. View Deal

Acer K242HQL 24" Monitor: was $199 now $99 @ Newegg

Acer manufactures some of the industry's best monitors. This model packs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time. For a limited time, it's $100 off the list price. View Deal

Dell UltraSharp 24" Monitor: was $309 now $249 @ Dell

This stylish and thin Dell U2419H 24-inch monitor packs a 1080p resolution display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. View Deal

Acer 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $269 @ Newegg

The Acer EI272UR curved gaming monitor is also suitable for productivity. It has a 2560 x 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate a 4ms response time. Enter a valid email address at checkout and use coupon code "EMCDHGD32" to drop its price to $269 ($80 off).View Deal

LG 27" 4K FreeyncSync Monitor: was $329 now $299 @ Newegg

Everyone can benefit from stunning photo-realistic visuals of the LG 27BL65U-W (3840 x 2160) display. It has a 5ms response time and FreeSync technology for smooth graphics. View Deal