Best iPad Cyber Monday Deals of 2019

Thinking about buying a new tablet? Go with an iPad. Apple's tablets are the best around for their simple usability and fast performance. That said, these are Apple products, which means they aren't cheap. Fortunately, we're seeing steep Cyber Monday iPad deals on various models, from the affordable iPad to the beastly iPad Pro.
Before you checkout, be sure to read our iPad buying guide, which will help you decide which of Apple's slates is best for your needs. We also recommend reading our reviews of the latest iPads.
As a quick overview, the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad debuted earlier this year to a glowing reception. One rung up from that "budget" model is the iPad mini followed by the larger but just as speedy iPad Air. Rounding out the line are two iPad Pro models; These are the most expensive but also the most powerful, offering laptop-level performance.
While Apple is offering a $200 gift card on select products this Cyber Monday, we expect to see better iPad Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo Video and others. Below is a list of the best Cyber Monday deals on the iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Top 5 iPad Cyber Monday deals
- Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249
- Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $949 now $799
- Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384
- Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $629 now $599
iPad Cyber Monday deals available now
iPad (10.2-inch) Cyber Monday Deals
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi 32GB): was $329 now $249
Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. The base model is on sale for $249 and the 128GB model is also on sale for $329. Both are some of the lowest prices ever. View Deal
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329
If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329 after a $99 discount (when using Free No-Rush Shipping). Again, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far on a tablet that rarely gets this cheap.View Deal
Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $379
If you want to use the iPad away from your home Wi-Fi, buy this LTE-enabled version for cellular connectivity. This excellent tablet has a Touch ID sensor, an 8MP camera and powerful speakers. View Deal
Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $459
With loads of storage and the ability to connect to the internet using cellular, this is the most capable iPad model on the market. If you're going to use the tablet for travel, we recommend this one. View Deal
iPad mini Cyber Monday Deals
Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384
This isn't a huge discount, but we're not expecting big savings on such a popular tablet. Don't be misled by the name, the iPad mini is a seriously powerful tablet with a beautiful display. View Deal
Apple iPad mini (LTE, 64GB): was $549 now $524
This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal
Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was $549 now $519
This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal
Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was $679 now $479
This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal
iPad Air Cyber Monday Deals
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $499 now $469
Essentially a larger version of the iPad mini, the iPad Air is an excellent option for those who want a step up from the regular iPad but don't want to pay iPad Pro prices. View Deal
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $629 now $599
Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal
iPad Pro Cyber Monday Deals
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB): was $1,149 now $999
If the most advanced tablet ever made doesn't catch your eye at 256GB of storage, then maybe the 512GB model will. Remember, you get a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support in this package.View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (256GB): was $799 now $629
Walmart reduced the price of the pro-level iPad by $170. A superfast A10X Fusion chip and nearly 14 hour battery life helps the device meet the needs of professional users.View Deal
Cyber Monday Quick Links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Countdown to Cyber Monday deals
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles