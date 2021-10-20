Best Buy Black Friday deals start now: Save on laptops, tablets, monitors and more

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now with rock bottom prices on today's best tech. What's more, Best Buy's Black Friday Price Guarantee will price match if an item falls to a lower price before Black Friday.

So if you want to start ticking items off your holiday gift list, you can shop Best Buy Black Friday ad deals today. Score all-time low prices on select laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent Surface Laptop 4 for $1,549. Normally, this laptop retails for $1,699, so that's $150 in savings. This marks the Surface Laptop 4's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we were hoping to see.

The laptop in this deal has a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For your storage needs, there's a speedy 5126GB solid-state drive onboard.

In our Surface Laptop 4 review, we praise its sleek, aluminum chassis, bright, vivid display and quick performance. The laptop's battery life was also impressive — lasting nearly 11 hours during testing.

Simply put, the Surface Laptop 4 is the Editor's Choice machine for Windows users.

If you're looking for an iPad alternative, Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $469 ($130 off). It has a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) touch screen, 1.8GHz 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage. It includes an S Pen stylus which comes for taking notes or sketching.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid option if you're shopping around for a premium tablet under $500.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and the days after on Cyber Monday.

While the big shopping weekend is still weeks from now, early Black Friday-like deals are already here. This week, Amazon's Epic Daily Deals and Best Buy's Black Friday Price Guarantee offer holiday discounts for early shoppers.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on the industry's most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark this page as well as our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

If you don't want to wait, save now with these early Black Friday deals from Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Laptops

Image Surface Laptop 4: was $1,699 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

Now $150 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is the Editor's Choice Windows laptop. We love its sleek, premium design, vivid display and speedy performance. Ideal for power users, this laptop has a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 5126GB SSD. You can also buy it directly from Microsoft for the same price. View Deal

Image Asus Chromebook Flip C536: was $569 now $399 Best Buy

Now $170 off, the Asus Chromebook Flip C536 is one of the best premium Chromebooks for the price. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and 3.0-GHz Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it boasts a 128GB SSD which you rarely see on a Chromebook. This is one the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Image Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1: was $1,749 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

Now $400 off, the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Its unique rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speakers delivers 360-degree sound whether you’re in laptop, tent or tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K touch screen, 11th Gen Intel 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Image Dell G15 Ryzen Edition w/ RTX 3050 Ti GPU: was $1,149 now $879 @ Best Buy

Now $270 off, this Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 30 series laptop takes gaming to a whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. For fast file storage and transfer, it's configured with a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Tablets

Image Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $129 @ Best Buy

Currently $70 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has never been cheaper. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Amazon mirrors this deal. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $599 now $469 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $849 now $719 @ Best Buy

With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). View Deal

Image 10.2-inch Apple iPad 8th Gen: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday sale takes $50 off the 8th Generation iPad. This iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. The base model offers 32GB of data storage and is currently $50 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's on sale right now at Best Buy for $360 below its regular price. View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Monitors

Image LG UltraGear 27-inch Gaming Monitor: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

Now $130 off its normal price, the LG UltraGear 27-inch Gaming Monitor (27GN600-B) is a tremendous value. This 27-inch (1920 x 1080) display has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR support. It's Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible to eliminate screen-tearing. View Deal

Image Samsung Odyssey CRG5 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

Now $150 off, the 2-inch Samsung Odyssey is at its lowest price ever. It features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. View Deal

Image Samsung TU6985 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV : was $749 now $599 @ Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy takes $150 off the 70-inch Samsung 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV. It features an ultra-fast Crystal 4K processor, HDR, PurColor and a 60Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Apple AirPlay 2 support lets you stream or share content from Apple devices to the big screen. Easily play videos, music and photos from your iPhone, iPad and Mac. This Samsung TV works with Alexa and Google Assistant which means you can turn on your TV, change channels, adjust volume and more, hands-free. View Deal

Image Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This standout Black Friday TV deal slashes $300 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia X90J 4K Smart TV. This big-screen TV monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and XR Triluminos Pro color. It has Google TV built-in which lets you browse thousands of TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount TV, Peacock and more. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control of your TV.



Best Buy Black Friday deals — Headphones

Image Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are $102 off at Best Buy for Black Friday — their biggest discount yet! These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling headphones block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. View Deal

Image Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $128 @ Best Buy

Now $72 off, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa support for easy voice access to music, news, and more. View Deal

Image JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals event takes $100 off JBL Live 660NC noise cancelling headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Image Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now with $180 off the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage. Amazon offers them for the same all-time low price. View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Storage

Image WD My Passport 2TB Portable Hard Drive: was $79 now $69 @ Best Buy

The WD My Passport portable hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 2TB of storage, it's a solid choice for backing up important files.



Image WD Easystore 5TB Portable Hard Drive: was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more. View Deal