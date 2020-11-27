Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones plummet to $170 in shocking Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are in full swing, which includes an incredible variety of discounts on some of the best noise-cancelling headphones. The cream of the crop, though, is the Beats Solo Pro. These headphones are the latest flagship model from the popular audio brand and Best Buy has put them on a shocking Black Friday sale.

You better be quick, because for a limited time you can snag the Beats Solo Pro for a staggering $169 at Best Buy. That is $130 off of the original MSRP and the lowest we have seen this model, making it one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen yet.

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy Beats Solo Pro are some of the top noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and they're usually available for a premium, but Black Friday is the perfect chance to nab a pair for a remarkably reasonable price. Plus this purchase comes with 4 months of Apple Music and Apple News, so long as you're a new subscriber.View Deal

The Beats Solo Pro is one of the most desired wireless headphones for dedicated music lovers and casual listeners alike.

In our Beats Solo Pro review, we adored the headphones’ more-balanced sound and seamless iOS integration. We awarded them a 4 out of 5-star rating enough to earn it a spot on our best noise-cancelling headphones list.

These are not the same Beats headphones many of us are used to hearing about over the years. The company worked hard to fine-tune its soundstage, giving bass a tight, punchy presence, while being balanced enough to enjoy all kinds of music.

Active noise cancellation is where the Beats Solo Pro excels. The headphones do a fantastic job neutralizing ambient noise in loud settings. Beats’ ANC technology is even effective enough to silence water cooler chatter and the steady rumble of a subway train. There is also a Transparency Mode that allows in ambient sound, so you can have better awareness of your surroundings, which is useful in certain situations such as nighttime walks around the neighborhood.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

You’re also getting top tier functionality, thanks to the Apple H1 processor. The new iOS 14 update brings automatic switching into the mix, allowing you to swap audio sources easily so long as your iDevices are paired to the same iCloud account. You will also have the ability to share audio with other Apple or Beats headphones, plus there's better battery management to optimize playtimes with ANC on (22 hours) and off (40 hours).

And, of course, there is the premium (and understated) design with a beautiful matte finish and an easily recognizable Beats logo on each earcup. The Beats Solo Pro comes in six stylish colors: Black, Grey, Ivory Red, Dark Blue, and Light Blue. Keep in mind that only the last three colors listed are on sale.

Black Friday is finally here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.