The best Cyber Monday noise cancelling headphone deals are in abundance as our bellies are still full with Thanksgiving dinner. Just about every major retailer is offering Cyber Monday deals on the audio industry's best noise-canceling headphones.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, now is the absolute best time of year to find some great deals on noise-canceling headphones.

Bargain shoppers can expect to see never-before-seen discounts on headphones from Apple, AKG, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, Sony, and more.

Cyber Monday is here and we're seeing tons of deals on today's best mobile tech. Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub and keep checking back for this year's best holiday discounts.

Cyber Monday noise-cancelling headphone deals right now

Best Cyber Monday noise-cancelling headphone deals

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The water and sweat resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds features digital noise-canceling. They are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $52 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy. View Deal

Jabra Active 75t Wireless buds: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds feature an attractive design, long battery life and passive noise-cancellation. Now $40 off, it's one of the best cheap AirPods alternatives you can get. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $168 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise-cancellation, and a plethora of features, like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $61 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $199 now $88 @ Amazon

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones have been discounted at the incredibly low price of $88. These high quality, long-lasting, Bluetooth compatible headphones are now $111 cheaper than they were previously.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $197 @ Walmart

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise-canceling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are over $100 off. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get this model on sale for $199.View Deal

Treblab Z2 Noise-cancelling Headphones: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal saves you $50 on the Treblab Z2 headphones. They feature active noise-cancelling technology and Bluetooth 5.0 for disruption free listening and seamless connectivity. At $69, it's $3 cheaper than Treblab's direct price. View Deal