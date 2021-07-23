Best back to school sales 2021: Apple gear, laptops, tablets, backpacks and more

The best back to school sales are upon us and now is the time to save big on classroom essentials. Currently, just about every retailer offers solid discounts on Apple gear, laptops, tablets, monitors and more.

In one back to school sale, Best Buy Student Deals takes $200 off various configuration MacBook Air M1 machines. For a limited time, students can snag the latest MacBook Air starting from $799. Normally $999, it's the MacBook Air M1's lowest price ever. To get this back to school deal, sign up for Best Buy's free Student Deals program and select the on-page coupon.

This deal ends July 25, so don't hesitate too long.

Not to be outdone, Apple's Education Store takes $200 off select MacBook Air MacBook Pro laptops and up to $100 off iPads. Sweetening the deal even more, Apple is tossing in free AirPods with your purchase. In terms of back to school sales, this is one of the best out there.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Education Store offers an extra 10% off already discounted items. For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is just $495 ($205 off) for students and educators.

Big box retailer Walmart is running a huge back to school school sale on Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, HP, and Samsung. For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $159. Don't let the modest price fool you, this 14-inch laptop is great for creating docs, managing emails, web browsing and streaming content.

These are just a few examples of the best back to school sales happening this week. From laptops to webcams, here are the best back to school deals you can get right now.

Best back to school sales

Back to school laptop deals

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,598 now $959 @ Newegg

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,598 now $959 @ Newegg

For a limited time, save $639 on the Editor's Choice HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop at Newegg. The base model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 2.1-GHz Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This convertible laptop includes a handy stylus pen for creating and jotting down notes. This deal ends July 26.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Apple

The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal includes a free pair of AirPods with your purchase which makes it one of the best MacBook deals you can get.

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Not to be outdone, Best Buy's Student Deals knocks $200 off the latest MacBook Air M1. To get this deal, you must sign up for Best Buy's free Student Deals program and select the on-page clickable coupon. The MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. This deal ends July 25.

Apple MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Apple

Apple also takes $100 off the MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides a Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. Apple is bundling this MacBook Pro with free AirPods.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 Gen 6: was $359 now $233 @ Lenovo

The new Lenovo Chromebook 3 is more affordable than ever with a $126 discount via coupon, "GREATIDEA". Over its predecessor, it offers enhanced CPU performance and a higher resolution display. Perfect for students from grades K-5, this Chromebook features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD expandable storage. While these specs may seem paltry when compared to power laptops, it's all you need for writing, browsing and streaming.

HP Chromebook 11 (2021): was $269 now $169 @ Best Buy

This laptop deal from Best Buy takes $100 off the HP Chromebook 11. Small, portable, and reliable the 2021 Chromebook 11 packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 36GB of storage. These specs may now blow you away, however, it's all you need for creating docs, emails, web browsing and streaming content.

HP Laptop 15z: was $559 now $429 @ HP

At $130 off, the HP Laptop 15z is an incredible value. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon GPU and 128GB SSD. Its HP True Vision 720p camera with dual-mic array makes it great for video calling and conferencing.

Back to school tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price.

Apple iPad Pro 11" (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon which drops it to its lowest price yet. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 chip, and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

One of the best tablet deals at Amazon takes $100 off the Galaxy Tab S7. This powerful Samsung tablet has has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. What's more, its battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB): was $159 now $129 @ Walmart

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $30 off at Walmart. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Back to school monitor deals

Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor: was $450 now $345 @ Dell

If you have more room in your budget, you can save $105 on the Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor. It has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync.

Dell 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor: was $609 now $379 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $230 on the Dell S2721DGF 27-inch Gaming Monitor. It features a vibrant and bright 2560 x 1440-pixel display, 165Hz high refresh rate, fast 1ms response time, and excellent HDR. With AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support on board, this monitor ensures smooth, distortion-free gameplay.

LG UltraGear 32" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

Suitable for productivity and gaming, the LG 32GN550-B is currently $100 off at Walmart. This 32-inch (1920 x 1080) display has a 165Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It's Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium.

BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K Monitor: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $100 off the BenQ EW2780U 4K monitor. This 3840 x 2160 resolution 27-inch display features HDRi to deliver refined clarity and vivid color. Integrated speakers w/DSP provide detailed sound quality. And for your connectivity needs, the BenQ EW2780U supplies with USB-C, HDMI, and DP (DisplayPort) ports.

Back to school storage deals

Samsung T7 500GB SSD: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Currently $20 off on Amazon, the Samsung T7 is the best external SSD for your laptop. Period. It has blazing fast transfer rate of 1,050 MB/s, overheating protection and a durable, shock-resistant design. If you're looking for a portable means of managing files this semester, the T7 is a wise solution. Grab it now for an all time low price! Walmart and Best Buy offer this same back to school deal.

WD My Passport 500GB SSD: was $120 now $85 @ Amazon

Now $35 off on Amazon, this WD My Passport 500GB SSD lets you carry and access your files anywhere. It delivers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. Sporting a bold metal design, the My Passport is shock and vibration resistant, withstanding drops from up to 6.5ft. This SSD works with Windows and MacOS laptops. USB 3.2 Gen-2 ready, it comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor for broad compatibility.

Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This Amazon back to school deal takes $30 off Samsung's Evo Select microSD. It's the lowest price ever for this Samsung memory card. It has ultrafast read speeds up to100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. Suitable for recording 4K video, it's an essential accessory for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Back to school headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $170 @ Best Buy

At $180 off, Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are at their lowest price yet. These Bluetooth wireless 'phones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation and 30 hours of battery life.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $379 now $329 @ Focus Camera

Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently $50 off, which is the second lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones.

Bose QC35 II: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Like the standard Bose QC35, they offer great sound, crystal clear call quality, wearing comfort and 20-hour long battery life. For a limited time, save $50 on this model at Best Buy and Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The excellent AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are $59 off right now at Amazon. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around.

Apple AirPods: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Walmart is currently slashing $50 off the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. These Apple earbuds include a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. Walmart has them for the same price.

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $229 now $174 @ Amazon

Currently $55 off at Amazon, The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. Walmart offers this same deal.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

Just in time for back to school, Amazon takes $70 off the AirPods Max. Apple's latest headphones feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Back to school webcam deals

Logitech C930e: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, at $41 off, the Logitech C930e is a solid choice. It supports up to 1080p video at 30fps and features a built-in stereo noise-cancelling microphone.

Razer Kiyo: was $100 now $82 @ Amazon

Currently on sale for a record-low price, the Razer Kiyo is one of the best streaming webcams for Twitch. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light. Walmart has it for the same price.

Logitech C920 HD Pro: was $82 now $75 @ Amazon

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy. It delivers excellent 1080p/720p video quality and has a sturdy grip.

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000: for $39 @ Adorama

This true HD camera gives you bright and colorful video, and makes it easy to post to your favorite social sites. It offers crystal-clear audio thanks to a built-in omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation.

Back to school laptop speaker deals

Edifier G2000 32W PC Computer Speakers: was $109 now $99 @ Amazon

Edifier G2000 computer pump out precise HIFI sound with powerful bass and clear treble. Whether you're watching movies, gaming or streaming your favorite playlist, you'll enjoy immersive, room-filling sound.

Amazon Basics USB Computer Speakers: $16 @ Amazon

Don't let the modest price fool you, the Amazon Basics USB Computer Speakers are among the best to buy. These high-performance USB-powered (5V) computer speakers feature bottom radiator for punchy bass. Its simple plug-and-play design makes it easy to set up and an in-line volume control makes it easy to adjust the volume.

Creative Pebble V3 USB-C Laptop Speakers: $39 @ Amazon

The Pebble V3 is the third-gen release of the wildly popular Pebble computer speakers. It maintains their minimalist Zen-inspired design and upgrades it with USB-C and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The Pebble V3 has a peak power of up to 16W at high gain mode and ships with a USC to USB-A converter for compatibility with older model laptops.

Back to school USB hub deals

Belkin USB-C 7-in-1 MultiPort Hub Adapter: $44 @ Amazon

The perfect all-in-one USB-C hub solution for connecting a USB-C laptop to multiple devices using a single tethered USB-C cable. With a compact design, 4K HDMI 1.4 resolution capabilities, and up to 100W Power Delivery, you're set up for success.

Plugable USB-C 7-in-1 Hub Multiport Adapter: was $27 now $21 @ Amazon

This Plugable Multiport hub works with MacBook, Chromebook or Windows machines. This USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter equips you with 7 ports including USB Type-A ports, a microSD card slot and a 4K HDMI port.

Ugreen USB-C Hub: $13 @ Amazon

The UGREEN USB-C Hub has four USB 3.0 ports and a Micro USB port. This is simple and doesn't possess as many complex ports as other hubs do, but if you just need additional USB 3.0 ports, this should do this trick.

Back to school backpack deals

The North Face Jester: was $69 now $39 @ Mountain Steals

Now $30 off, the North Face Jester backpack is at its lowest price yet. This 27.5L backpack has a huge main compartment, padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, simplified organization pocket, mesh water bottle side pockets and 360 degree reflectivity. For optimal comfort, it has a FlexVent suspension system, padded back panel and breathable lumbar panel.