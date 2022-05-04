Amazon Mother's Day sale: Last minute deals on Fire tablets and smart displays

Amazon's Mother's Day sale continues to take up to 45% off Alexa-enabled devices. If you're looking for a last minute Mother's Day gift, you'll want to consider Amazon's deals on affordable tablets and smart displays.

As part of the sale, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is just $49.99. Normally it costs $89.99, so that's $40 in savings. It's just $5 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best tablet deals we've seen all season. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Amazon Prime members get free one-day delivery which ensures your gift arrives by Mother's Day, May 8. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $40 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Amazon's Kindle Fire HD 8 is one of the most affordable tablets for the money. It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

As we note in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we like its fun Alexa features and USB Type-C charging. We also like its impressive battery life which endured 13 hours and 49 minutes during testing.

Amazon wisely outfitted its latest Fire HD 8 tablet with a minimum storage capacity of 32GB. That's double the size of last year's base model Fire HD 8.

With a weight 0.8 pounds, 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches, the Fire HD 8 is lighter, but thicker than its competitors like the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.09 pounds, 9.7 x 6.8 x 0.28 inches) and Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches).

Simply put, if you're looking for a lightweight tablet for Mom to stream movies, shows, music, and read on, the Fire HD 8 is a solid choice.

If you're looking for the cheapest tablet you can get, save $10 on the 2019 Amazon Fire 7. It has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It can come with 16 or 32GB of storage space and has up to seven hours of battery life.

One of the best tablet deals takes $45 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Save $60 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for a limited time. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging. What's more, save up to $75 on the Beats Solo3 when you bundle it with this Fire HD 10 tablet.

This Amazon Mother's Day deal knocks $35 off the 2021 Echo Show 5. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts.

If you want to get mom a bigger display, save $40 on the 2021 Echo Show 8. Now at its best price yet, the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch (1280 x800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.