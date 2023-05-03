Mothers Day gift ideas 2023: Best tech for mom

We're hand-selecting Mother's Day gift ideas and not just for tech-savvy moms. Our roundup includes gadgets that will not only bring a smile to mom's face, but also make her life easier. Whether you're still not sure what to get mom or looking for a price break on something you already have in mind, we're here to help.

Mother's Day 2023 falls on Sunday, May 14 so you still have plenty of time to find the perfect gift for mom. Even if your budget is tight. It's mid-April and spring savings are dominating the season right now. So if you want to shop for mom sooner than later, there are tons of deals to take advantage of today.

Looking for Mother's Day gift ideas under $150? Consider the Beats Studio Buds for $149 (opens in new tab). Give mom the gift of immersive 360 Spatial Audio with the convenience of Siri and Google Assistant. Beats Studio Buds are attractive, stylish and super-light at a mere 0.17 ounces. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we rated them 4 out of 5-stars for their wide, well-balanced sound and decent noise-cancellation.

From laptops to TV subscriptions, browse Mother's Day gift ideas below.

HP Chromebook 14

(Image credit: HP)

Treat mom to a laptop that's easy-to-use and boots in seconds with the HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content.

It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

(Image credit: Lenovo )

Give mom a flexible device for work and play with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. For typical day-to-day activities like internet browsing, light productivity and content consumption, the Duet 5 is more than equal to the task.

The 2-in-1 device in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite makes a great Mother's Day gift. Plus it ships with an S Pen which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes and so much more. Although it typically retails for $349, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to $249 (opens in new tab), so that's $100 in savings.

If you're looking for an affordable tablet for a creative mom who like to get things done and consume content at her leisure, the Galaxy Tab S6 is worthy choice. It features 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Beats Studio Buds

(Image credit: Apple )

Looking for a Mother's Day gift idea under $150? The Beats Studio Buds is worth considering. These true wireless earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode.

The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

(Image credit: Samsung)

This Mother's Day deal from Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 5 for just $49 (valued at $279) when you bundle it with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (valued at $1,799). Plus save up to $800 when you trade in an eligible device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with 512GB of storage for storing apps and important files.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

(Image credit: Samsung )

Thinking of getting mom a smartwatch for Mother's Day? Right now, you can save $60 on the Galaxy Watch 5.

It features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking. Now at its lowest price yet, it's one of the best smartwatches you can get for mom.

Fitbit Versa 4

(Image credit: Fitbit )

Save $40 on the Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch and pick it for $159, just in time for Mother's Day. Mom can track her workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time.

What's more, it features blood oxygen monitoring to help Mom stay on top of her health. With a happy customer rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars at Best Buy, rest assured, Mom's health is in good hands.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Mom will enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.

Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more.

Shop Mother's Day sales