Add a second screen to your laptop for just $109 with this Cyber Monday steal

It may only be the day after Black Friday, but we're already seeing some competitive Cyber Monday deals. Today, you can pick up a Lepow 15.6-inch portable display for only $109, saving $60.

Lepow 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $169 now $109

You can pick up this solid portable monitor for just $109. This is a great deal for users looking for a second screen to give their crowded desktop breathing room for apps, files and tasks.View Deal

The monitor features both USB-C and HDMI ports, a Full HD IPS screen, and an integrated smart cover equipped with a stand. It even supports HDR for media content.

Set up is plug-and-play for Windows 10, macOS and mobile devices with USB-C output support. macOS users who do not already own a SideCar compatible iPad should find the Lepow's price appealing. You could buy 2 of these portable displays, and the price would be less than buying the cheapest iPad deal of the season.

