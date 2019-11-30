Best iPad Cyber Monday Deals of 2019

If you've been thinking about buying a new tablet, go with an iPad. Apple's tablets are simply the best around. That said, these are Apple products, which means they aren't cheap. Fortunately, we're seeing steep Cyber Monday iPad deals on various models, from the affordable iPad to the beastly iPad Pro.
Before you checkout, be sure to read our iPad buying guide, which will help you decide which of Apple's slates is best for your needs. We also recommend reading our reviews of the latest iPads.
As a quick overview, the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad debuted earlier this year to a glowing reception. One rung up from that "budget" model is the iPad mini followed by the larger but just as speedy iPad Air. Rounding out the line are two iPad Pro models; These are the most expensive but also the most powerful, offering laptop-level performance.
While Apple is offering a $200 gift card on select products this Cyber Monday, we expect to see better iPad Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo Video and others. Below is a list of the best Cyber Monday deals on the iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Top 5 iPad Cyber Monday deals
- Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249
- Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $949 now $799
- Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384
- Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $629 now $599
iPad Cyber Monday deals available now
iPad (10.2-inch) Cyber Monday Deals
Apple 10.2" iPad (32GB): was $329 now $249
Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. The base model is on sale for $249 and the 128GB model is also on sale for $329. Both are at their lowest price ever. View Deal
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329
If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329 after a $99 discount (when using Free No-Rush Shipping). Again, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far on a tablet that rarely gets this cheap.View Deal
Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $379 @ Amazon
If you want to use the iPad away from your home Wi-Fi, buy this LTE-enabled version for cellular connectivity. This excellent tablet has a Touch ID sensor, an 8MP camera and powerful speakers. View Deal
Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $459
With loads of storage and the ability to connect to the internet using cellular, this is the most capable iPad model on the market. If you're going to use the tablet for travel, we recommend this one. View Deal
iPad mini Cyber Monday Deals
Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon
This isn't a huge discount, but we're not expecting big savings on such a popular tablet. Don't be misled by the name, the iPad mini is a seriously powerful tablet with a beautiful display. View Deal
Apple iPad mini (LTE, 64GB): was $549 now $524
This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal
iPad Air Cyber Monday Deals
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $629 now $599
Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal
Apple iPad Air (LTE, 64GB): was $499 now $469
iPad Pro Cyber Monday Deals
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $949 now $799
The most advanced tablet ever made, the iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance in a sleek design. Other highlights include a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support.View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (256GB): was $799 now $629
Walmart reduced the price of the pro-level iPad by $170. What makes it for the professionals? It has a superfast A10X Fusion chip and it lasts nearly 14 hours on a charge.View Deal