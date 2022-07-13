M1 MacBook Pro 13 plummets to $1,099 in Best Buy anti Prime Day deal

Sure, there are some Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals, but nothing is more striking than Best Buy's incredible M1 MacBook Pro 13 anti-Prime Day deal. Get this! The Apple laptop plummeted to $1,099 on Best Buy (opens in new tab), a far cry from its original price tag of $1,300.
If you want something slightly bigger, consider the $1,799 Prime Day deal for the 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) on Amazon. That's $200 below its $1,999 list price.
Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13: was $1,300, now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy slashed $200 off the M1 MacBook Pro 13. This model comes with the ultra-fast, 8-core M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina display. As for graphics, the M1 MacBook Pro comes with a 14-core GPU.
The M1 MacBook Pro 13 is one of the best laptops power users and content creators can get. It comes with a powerful, ultra-fast M1 chip, which blows many of its competitors away. Speaking of being blown away, when we reviewed the M1 MacBook Pro 13, we discovered that it offers a whopping 16 hours of battery life. Wow!
The 13-inch MacBook Pro offers a pair of Thunderbolt ports that support USB 4, which means that they can deliver speeds of up to 40Gb/s and a maximum of 15W of power. There's a headphone jack, too.
Prime Day 2022 started on July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and continues through July 13. We're tracking the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy other retailers. Be sure to visit our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.