6TB Western Digital HDD is 47% off in Prime Day deal

If you're running low on storage space in your desktop, then a Western Digital 6TB HDD might be a smart investment now that it has been discounted down to double digits for Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the Western Digital 6TB HDD 5400 RPM on sale for $97.99 at Amazon. This is a great deal for an incredible amount of space, especially since the 2TB version is currently being sold for $49.99. You'd be getting triple the space for only double the price.

Western Digital 6TB HDD: was $184.99 now $97.99 @ Amazon

A Western Digital 6TB HDD is a great way to upgrade your PC to ensure you're working with an expansive amount of storage space. It's still smart to have an SSD as your primary drive, but investing in a large secondary drive to dump files and downloads is a smart move.View Deal

If you're rocking a desktop and need a solid upgrade in storage space, Western Digital is a good brand to invest in. Not only is this 6TB HDD absolutely massive, but this deal makes it 47% cheaper than it was initially.

Keep in mind that this is a 5400RPM HDD, meaning it's a bit slower than the Western Digital 1TB HDD, 7200RPM counterpart. However, these speed differences aren't drastic enough to cause an issue.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off on October 13 and we are seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.