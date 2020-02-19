Best Dell and Alienware Laptops 2020

After reviewing loads of laptops, we compiled a list of the best Dell and Alienware laptops. We done the legwork of going through Dell's varied lineup of laptops exploring every type, from 2-in-1s to education-focused Chromebooks to powerful gaming rigs in its Alienware line. We left no stone unturned and no budget overlooked. The following list can help you decide what the best options are for you based on use case and budget.

Here are the top Dell and Alienware laptops of 2020 you can buy today

Thanks to its mix of design, portability and performance, the Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) is our best Dell laptop overall. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best Dell laptop overall

CPU: Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.7 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Strong performance

Gorgeous 4K display

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

InfinityEdge bezels with properly placed webcam

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

The king stays on the throne. The best laptop you can buy is now better than ever. The XPS 13 has gotten a powerful refresh by way of Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake processors. Now you get everything we loved about the previous version — a premium, ultraportable chassis, a gorgeous 4K display and a comfortable keyboard — with even faster performance. And yes, the weird "nosecam" webcam is finally gone.

See our full Dell XPS 13 (late 2019) review.

The Dell XPS 15 is top 15-inch Dell laptop thanks to its performance and gorgeous OLED display. (Image credit: Future)

A gorgeous mobile workhorse

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

This iteration of the Dell XPS 15 (2019) is a workhorse of the highest caliber. Inside that stylish, 0.7-inch thick aluminum chassis lies an overclockable Intel Core i9 processor, speedy 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, effectively giving consumers premium good looks with workstation-caliber power. And speaking of good looks, you can configure this bad boy with a spectacular 4K OLED display, which makes just about anything look great. And it's thousands of dollars less than a tricked-out Apple MacBook Pro.

See our full Dell XPS 15 (2019) review.

The Alienware Area-51m packs loads of power and is our top Alienware laptop. (Image credit: Future)

A desktop replacement that's totally upgradable

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs/1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive | Display: 17.3 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.2~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Lightning fast SSDs

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

It's a brand new day for Alienware. One that separates the brand into two specific tracks. With its high cost of entry, the Area-51m is decidedly in the realm of enthusiasts. It's the company's first laptop to wield an eight-core processor and one of the first equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU -- its power is undeniable. It's also one of the first systems in a while that allows you to upgrade the CPU, RAM, storage and GPU. It's a bit pricey, but the power and upgradability are worth the cost of entry.

See our full Alienware Area-51m review.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 offers versatility and portability but doesn't skimp on performance. (Image credit: Future)

All the strength and beauty of the XPS 13 but convertible

CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1200 | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.3~0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright, 16:10 display

Great battery life

Scant on ports

Shallow keyboard

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 is not only back, but it's new and improved with a bangin' 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a viciously bright 16:10 display and a plus 10-hour battery life. It has a premium Platinum Silver design on the outside and a gorgeous Arctic White scheme on the inside, laid over a woven glass fiber texture. If you're a fan of the MacBook's keyboard, you'll also take a liking to how Dell constructed the keyboard for the new XPS 13 2-in-1.

See our full Dell XPS 2-in-1 review.

The Dell G3 15 delivers stylish looks and great battery life at an affordable price. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5. Dell G3 15 (2019)

Best gaming laptop for gaming on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i5-9300H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD/1TB HDD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1200 | Size: 14.4 x 10.0 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.4 pounds

Strong overall performance and graphics

Good battery life

Great gaming software

Dull display

The G3 15 is a great refresh of an already impressive, affordable gaming laptop. It has solid performance paired with a great gaming utility on top of awesome battery life for a gaming laptop. It also has an Intel 9th Gen Core i5 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. Without a doubt, the G3 15 is the cheap gaming laptop to get if you're on a tight budget.

See our full Dell G3 15 (2019) review.

The Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 (2019) is our top choice for mobile professionals. (Image credit: Future)

A lightweight convertible built for office life

CPU: Intel Core i7-8665U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.6 x 7.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Sleek, modern design

Strong performance

13+ hours of battery life

Proximity sign-in feature works well

Display could be brighter

Poor speakers

There's a lot to love about the Latitude 7400 2-in-1; the convertible has a sleek chassis, ridiculously long battery life and strong performance. The keyboard and touchpad are both first-rate, and a unique proximity sign-in feature will secure your laptop when you're away. Borrowing some of the best qualities of the acclaimed XPS series, this sleek convertible has an attractive chassis that is both thin and lightweight. Despite its portable size, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 offers exceptional battery life, a good selection of ports and a comfortable keyboard. The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is a highly recommended convertible for those who value portability.

See the full Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review.

The Alienware m17 R2 got a new look with that same performance and battery life you'd expect from an Alienware laptop. (Image credit: Future)

New design, same impressive power

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: dual 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDs | Display: 17.3 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.8 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Lightweight, captivating design

Powerful gaming and overall performance

Above-average battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

Alienware put a whole lotta laptop into a relatively slim, lightweight package. The m17 comes out of the box swinging with an overclockable Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, which all but guarantees the system will be a powerhouse. Impressive battery life (for a gaming laptop) and a speedy SSD only sweeten the pot, while Alienware's new showstopping Legend design is an emphatic nod to the future. If you want the very best power and performance, the Alienware m17 is the clear choice.

See our full Alienware m17 R2 review.

The Dell G7 15 (2018) is more than capable of playing graphically-taxing games. (Image credit: Future)

Long battery life, great price

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB HDD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.3 x 10.8 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 6.3 pounds

Strong overall and gaming performance

Striking design

Good battery life

Dim display

Shallow keyboard

Rocking a sports-car-like design complete with eye-catching color, the G7 looks like nothing Dell's ever made. But beyond the fetching new look, you get loud audio and specs capable of delivering solid mid-level gaming performance. The laptop offers solid overall performance for all your multitasking needs. But more importantly, thanks to its Max-Q GTX 1060, budget-conscious gamers can get good frame rates on graphically taxing games.

See our full Dell G7 15 Gaming review

The Dell Precision 7730 crams workstation-level power into a Dell XPS chassis. (Image credit: Future)

A Precision in the XPS' clothing

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia Quadro T2000 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.5~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.4 pounds

Strong performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

Slim, compact profile

Battery life could be better

Expensive

The Dell Precision 5540 is a solid workstation for those who are a fan of the XPS line. The Precision 5540 takes the 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, slim design and powerful performance of the XPS 15 and ramps things up with workstation-grade components like an Nvidia Quadro T200 GPU. It's durable, powerful and one of the best workstations currently available. We just wish it didn't look so much like Dell's popular XPS line.

See our full Dell Precision 5540 review.

Designed to stand up to drops, humidity and anything else you can throw at it, the Dell Latitude 5420 Rugged is built tough. (Image credit: Future)

The toughest laptop around

CPU: Intel Core i7-8650U | GPU: AMD Radeon RX540 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 13.7 x 6.6 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 6.2 pounds

Super-bright display

Survives 3-foot drops

Strong performance

Long battery life

Comfortable RGB keyboard

Expensive

No Thunderbolt 3

Poorly designed stylus garage

If you need a capable all-around laptop that can brave the outdoors, look no further than the Latitude 5420 Rugged. With a bright 1080p display, a relatively slim chassis and a responsive touchpad, the Latitude 5420 addresses the biggest problems we've previously encountered with rugged laptops. And it does so without sacrificing durability or performance, thanks to its military-grade strength and capable Core i7 CPU. Better yet, the Latitude 5420 offers all-day battery life, despite sporting a chassis that's thinner than those of its rugged rivals.

See our full Dell Latitude 5420 Rugged review.