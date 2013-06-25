Vtech Announces $69 InnoTab 3 Tablet For Kids

All the adults are getting cool upgrades to their gear, and kids shouldn't have to feel left out. Phone and electronic toy maker Vtech announced yesterday the latest version of their kid-friendly tablet at a wallet-friendly $69 price. Made for children between the ages of 3 and 9, the InnoTab 3 is the third in Vtech's series of learning tablet.

The InnoTab 3 features a 4.3-inch touch screen, a new directional pad and tilt sensor for kids to enjoy the hundreds of educational apps available on the Learning Lodge, VTech's software download library. With the launch of this latest Wi-Fi enabled product, VTech also significantly expanded their library of apps, adding new titles such as Monsters University and Turbo to their existing library of characters including Dora the Explorer, Thomas and Friends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sesame Street.

MORE: How to Set Parental Controls on Kindle Fire

The slate also has a built-in microphone and headphone jack, a 2.0 megapixel, 180-degree rotating camera with photo features and effects, free downloadable desktop themes, recordable voice greetings and a stylus. Parents will appreciate the 2GBs of internal storage and a microSD card slot for up to 32GB of additional storage. All this should add up to hours of entertainment, and the ability of parents to take back their own smartphones and tablets.

"Nearly 40 percent of parents have said they are likely to use their tablet or smartphone to entertain their kids," said Vtech Toy Development Consultant Dr. Helen Boehm. "The better option is a child-friendly tablet created just for them."

For some peace of mind, parents can monitor their children's progress with the Learning Lodge Progress Log, which offers learning milestones for kids to achieve during their time with the InnoTab 3. When playtime is over, a parent can log in to see what sort of progress was made.