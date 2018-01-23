How to Turn On Caps Lock on a Chromebook

Any long term PC user will testify that a Chromebook keyboard can be a little daunting. At first blush it may look familiar, but then you realize there's no print screen key, no delete button, no function row keys and there are some new keys that you may never have seen.

The omissions of specific keys, however, doesn't mean you can't get the same result. One commonly used key that is missing is Caps Lock, but you can still easily turn that on and off. Here's how.

1. Hit Alt + search (the magnifying glass or Assistant icon), the latter of which is in the place you'd look for a Caps Lock key. You'll see an arrow appear on the bottom right notifications bar and a pop-up will alert you that Caps Lock is on.

2. Tap Shift to turn off Caps Lock.

MORE: Chromebook vs. Tablet: Which Should You Buy?

3. Alternatively, you can also tap Alt + Search to turn Caps Lock off, or tap on the time icon in the bottom right corner, and click Caps Lock is on.

Pro Tip: To change any keyboard combination, including how to turn on Caps Lock, tap the notifications bar on the bottom right. Then tap Settings > Keyboard Settings to change the behavior of any of the special keys.

Photo credits: Jeremy Lips/Laptop Mag

Chromebook Tips