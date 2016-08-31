Lenovo Yoga 910 is Sexiest 2-in-1 Yet

Lenovo's Yoga 900 has been our favorite consumer 2-in-1 for nearly a year now, because of its vibrant display, light weight and attractive design. Now it looks like the best is about to get better as Lenovo has announced the next-generation Yoga 910, which has a nearly bezel-free design that allows it to fit a 13.9-inch display in a chassis that's roughly the same size.

Due out in October for a starting price of $1,299, the Yoga 910 also upgrades to an Intel 7th Generation Core Series CPU and adds a fingerprint reader and optional 4K display.

We had a chance to spend a few minutes with a Yoga 910 and were particularly impressed with the super-thin screen bezel, which reminded us a lot of the razer-thin Infinity displays on Dell's XPS laptops.

The screen seemed bright and colorful on the sample units we saw. Where the Yoga 900 came with a 3200 x 1800 resolution, 13.3-inch display, the 910 comes with a larger, 13.9-inch panel that's available in either 1920 x 1080 or 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution. Having the latter resolution allows you to watch Ultra HD videos, with all their sharpness and detail.

At 3.04 pounds and 12.72 x 8.84 x 0.56 inches, the Yoga 910 is a little heavier than the Yoga 900 (2.8 pounds) but about the same size (12.75 x 8.86 x 0.59 inches). The new model retains the same general look and feel, along with the attractive and sturdy watchband hinge. You can get the 910 in silver, champagne gold, or platinum colors, but unfortunately, it's not available in clementine orange like its predecessor.

As with the XPS 13 and 15, Lenovo put the webcam in the bottom bezel because there just isn't enough space above the panel. We didn't get to test the camera on the Yoga 910, but it probably peers right up the user's nose just like Dell's does. However, since this is a 2-in-1, you can position it in tent mode where the camera is on top of the screen and make your Skype calls that way.

In another noteworthy improvement over last year's model, the Yoga 910 has a USB Type-C port that it can use to charge, output video or connect to peripherals. There's also a single-touch fingerprint reader you can use to log into Windows 10 using the operating system's Windows Hello feature.

On the inside, the Lenovo Yoga 910 has up to an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Lenovo claims that the 1080p version of the laptop will last up to 15 and a half hours on a charge while the 4K model will endure up to 10 and a half hours.

We look forward to seeing how the Yoga 910 fares on our battery benchmark and just how good its screen looks during everyday use, sometime closer to when it launches in October.

Laptop Guide