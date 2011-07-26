Jane's Addiction Performs Concert in 3D with LG Thrill 4G, We Speak to the Band

Last night, we had the pleasure of attending—and recording—a Jane's Addiction concert in 3D. In partnership with LG, the band performed at Terminal 5 in New York to promote their new album, The Great Escape Artist, and LG's Thrill 4G smartphone.

LAPTOP and some other lucky media outlets got to go hands-on with the Thrill 4G, capturing 3D footage of the band's performance. LG will be compiling the 3D footage for a 60-minute documentary, which will be released on August 4th on the LG Thrill's 3D YouTube channel.

In addition to shooting "Been Caught Stealing" and other songs with the Thrill 4G, we got to chat with Chris Chaney and Dave Navarro, who shared their thoughts on 3D, smartphones, and more.